Travellers flying out of Changi Airport must pay extra S$6.90 in departure fees from Nov. 1, 2022

Fiona Tan | September 15, 2022, 06:16 PM

If you are planning a year end overseas trip, you should take note that flying out of Changi Airport will soon cost you an extra S$6.90.

From Nov. 1, 2022

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced on Sep. 15 that the Passenger Service and Security Fee (PSSF) and Aviation Levy (AL) for Origin-Destination (OD) passengers departing from Changi Airport will increase by S$6.90 from Nov. 1, 2022.

Currently, passengers on flights from Changi are paying a departure fee of S$$52.30, where CAG collects S$35.40 for the PSSF while the government collects S$6.10 and S$10.80 for AL and airport development levy respectively.

Come Nov. 1, 2022, the PSSF will be increased by S$5 to S$40.40. It will undergo further adjustments to S$43.40 on Apr. 1, 2023, and then to S$46.40 a year later on Apr. 1, 2024.

On the other hand, the AL will increase by S$1.90 to S$8 but will remain unchanged for 2023 and 2024.

The AL is only applicable for OD passengers departing from Changi.

Passengers arriving at, as well as transferring and transiting from, will not incur the AL.

All in all, the total departure fee for OD passengers departing from Changi Airport will go from S$52.30 to S$59.20 from Nov. 1, 2022, followed by a further increase to S$62.20 and S$65.20 from Apr. 1 2023 and Apr. 1, 2024 respectively.

Those who have purchased air tickets before Nov. 1, 2022 will not have to pay these higher fees and levies.

You can refer to the table for the summary of charges.

Image screenshot from CAAS website.

Go towards upgrades and developments

Additionally, CAAS and CAG said the Landing, Parking and Aerobridge (LPA) charges for all flights operating at Changi Airport will increase by 2 per cent on Nov. 1, 2022.

These charges are borne by airlines and will increase by another 1 per cent on Apr. 1 2023 and Apr. 1, 2024.

Both agencies said the PSSF was originally slated to increase in 2020, but it was suspended in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the AL's first increase since it was introduced in 2009, where it has remained at S$6.10 for the past 13 years.

CAAS and CAG said these fees and levies will go towards CAG's operation and current infrastructure upgrading of terminals and future development plans, the air hub development and regulatory functions of the CAAS and cover the higher cost of operations.

Top image by Fiona Tan

