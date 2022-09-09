Back

School does Chang'e drifting across sky display, but looks like ghost haunting children

Children appeared unamused.

Belmont Lay | September 09, 2022, 06:45 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A school, believed to be in Vietnam, wanted to put on a display for children by recreating the scene of the mythical moon goddess character Chang'e drifting across the sky as part of Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, but ended up pulling off something closer to a ghost haunting everyone present.

A video of the failed attempt to recreate Chang'e's ability to float gracefully instead of lifelessly has been watched more than 1.3 million times in a day -- and it is obvious why.

Attended by hundreds of children

The event appeared to have taken place inside a school with young children and adults present.

The moment when Chang'e -- tied to a flying fox contraption -- was released to drift above everyone present was met with little fanfare.

But the crowd's reaction could also be interpreted as them being too stunned to react in time to see a figure dressed in white moving in a jerky fashion over their heads.

Chang'e was then lowered to be retrieved by someone behind a makeshift stage, while another person in a bunny suit waved at it -- with only one child seen waving back as part of audience participation.

The action of collecting the mannequin appeared as if it was being salvaged post-hanging.

Reactions online

This moment was not lost on those who watched the video online.

One commenter wrote in Chinese: "I'm dying of laughter, Chang'e flying to the moon has become like a female ghost passing by, and it wants to scare the children to death."

Mid-Autumn Festival tradition

Using such props to replicate Chang'e's ascension or descension is commonplace, apparently.

In Singapore, Hwa Chong Institution featured a mannequin that was sent "floating" from fourth floor of the building towards the ground floor via a flying fox contraption.

The display also received mixed reactions

Top photos via

More details emerge regarding S'porean woman, 20, allegedly molested by male masseur in KL massage parlour

The massage parlour has been identified as D'Care Foot Reflexology.

September 10, 2022, 02:44 PM

Samaritans of S'pore launches 24h WhatsApp service for suicide prevention

You can now text to share with struggles with someone.

September 10, 2022, 01:20 PM

S'pore tour group spends 9 hours in Tokyo airport after Scoot flight delayed, claims they were given unusable dining vouchers

Not the way one would want to end a holiday.

September 10, 2022, 01:07 PM

New Netflix K-drama 'Little Women' partially filmed in S'pore, has shots of Fullerton Hotel & One Shenton

Singapore represent.

September 10, 2022, 12:39 PM

Man, 43, to be charged for punching & verbally abusing nurses & security officers in S'pore hospital

He will be charged in court on Sep. 10.

September 10, 2022, 11:33 AM

What really changes if cats are allowed in HDBs, since it's already been happening for years?

A public consultation exercise is ongoing and authorities say the ban on cats may be lifted.

September 10, 2022, 10:50 AM

S'pore student screaming head off for free McDonald's ice cream gets 22 million TikTok views

He screamed himself Super Saiyan stiff.

September 10, 2022, 03:32 AM

English Premier League postpones Sep. 10 weekend football matches out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II

Further details will be provided in due course.

September 09, 2022, 07:18 PM

GetGo car overturns on Nicoll Highway in early morning accident

A 31-year-old male driver and his 32-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

September 09, 2022, 07:05 PM

S'pore man orders KFC, gets palm-sized fried chicken drumstick that looks like drumlet

🧐

September 09, 2022, 06:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.