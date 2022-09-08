Mid-Autumn Festival celebration tradition at Hwa Chong Institution features flying fox Chang'e

While organisers at Hwa Chong Institution's Mid-Autumn celebration got creative with the festivities, one display left onlookers scratching their heads.

Slow descent

One video uploaded to TikTok by user @sharlyzxoxo drew humorous responses from netizens.

The video featured a segment of the school's Mid-Autumn Festival celebration, with captions that read: "MAF in HC is on ANOTHER LEVEL".

For those puzzled by these abbreviations, MAF refers to "Mid-Autumn Festival", while HC refers to "Hwa Chong".

In it, a mannequin can be seen "floating" from fourth floor of the building towards the ground floor. It seemed to be dressed up in Chinese robes to resemble Chang'e, the goddess of the moon in Chinese mythology.

The contraption used to lower the mannequin appeared to be a rope tied around the mannequin's neck.

When it reached the end of the line, the mannequin jerked aggressively as it came to an abrupt, rather anticlimactic, stop.

Fairy lights strung across the mannequin started to flicker at the same time.

The slow speed of the descent, which took about 30 seconds, only added to the comical effect.

Mid-autumn or seventh month?

Commenters said the display looked rather spooky. One person quipped: "don't mix up chang e with pontianak".

Others mistook the "goddess" for "hantu" ('ghost' in Malay).

Another joked, "Caption said 中秋 but video said 中元", playing on the Chinese characters for "Mid-Autumn festival" and "hungry ghost festival".

The mannequin had apparently been hanging from the building for a while before the event, according to @sharlyzxoxo.

A video shared with Mothership showed the mannequin hanging out on the facade of the building.

One commenter complained of the drop in "standard", claiming that pyrotechnics were involved in the past:

The context

While the context of the seemingly bizarre sight might have been lost to the commenters, those that were there appeared to have appreciated the intended effect of the sequence.

In another video seen by Mothership, the mannequin began its descent to much fanfare and excitement from those present that evening. Many cheered the "goddess" on as she made her final approach.

Mothership understands that the mannequin drop was part of the light-up segment of HCI's annual Mid-Autumn festival celebration.

The school's celebration took place on Aug. 31.

This year's sequence of the segment was supposedly inspired by the myth of Chang'e, a goddess that fled to the moon after stealing an immortality elixir.

According to a HCI website, "The Mid-Autumn Festival (MAF) celebration is a long-standing tradition where Hwa Chongians both young and old reunite and reminisce about the good times spent in Hwa Chong".

Here are videos from past celebrations at the school:

Top image via @sharlyzxoxo/TikTok