S'pore boy who survived cancer publishes a book of jokes to fulfil his wish & help children with cancer

For every book sold from now till Dec. 31, 2022, S$1 will be donated to the Children’s Cancer Foundation.

Lee Wei Lin | September 05, 2022, 09:54 PM

An eight-year-old cancer survivor in Singapore has published a book of jokes and is donating S$1 for each copy sold from now until Dec. 31, 2022 to the Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF).

Aaron Tay, along with his six-year-old brother Robin Tay, also worked on the illustrations in the book, titled "150 Jokes For Monstrously Funny Kids".

Their mother, Lia Leow, is credited as a co-author.

Each copy costs S$7.90, excluding shipping or delivery costs, and can be purchased here.

Came up with jokes to cheer himself up while going through chemotherapy

In early 2020, Aaron was diagnosed with lymphoma after a hard painless lump was found on his neck.

He would spend the next three months undergoing four rounds of chemotherapy.

Despite suffering from side effects of chemotherapy, Aaron and his family came up with jokes to cheer him up.

While going through treatment, he also made a list of things that he hoped to do when he recovered:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monster Thinkery (@monsterthinkery)

Number three on his list was to "write and publish a book with mama + Robin + baby (sic)".

The baby Aaron was referring to is his youngest sister, who was born while he was undergoing treatment.

Number nine was to “help other children with cancer”.

With this move, he has fulfilled two of his wishes.

Wants to help other children with cancer

According to the CCF newsletter, the foundation provided financial assistance to Aaron's family when their finances were stretched from his medical bills.

Aaron's mother shared that her sons chose to donate to the CCF as they "want to help other children with cancer".

Photo from Children's Cancer Foundation

The eight-year-old, who has been in remission for over two years, draws almost every day and hopes to "come up with more books to bring joy and laughter to other children who are having a hard time".

Top photos from Monster Thinkery's Instagram & Children's Cancer Foundation

