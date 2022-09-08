Buskers at S'pore Chinatown performing Cantonese song by Beyond turn heads, win fans

Busking has been all the rage in Singapore lately following the easing of restrictions on social gatherings.

With crowds back in force, appreciative audiences can go back to congregating around performers playing live on the streets.

And the latest act to turn heads are a singer and guitarist duo, who were seen performing along Smith Street in Chinatown.

A TikTok video of their performance has been well-received, after it was posted on Facebook.

Performed Beyond's 1989 Cantonese hit song

The duo, seen playing at the entrance of Smith Street beside South Bridge Road, performed vocals and guitar over a karaoke backing track.

They were performing the 1989 Cantonese hit "真的爱你" ("Truly Love You") by legendary Hong Kong band Beyond.

The clarity of the music and singing won fans, with many online wondering who these two men are and if they are regular buskers.

Regular buskers in Chinatown

According to Facebook comments by a member of the public, the duo are busking every Saturday from 5pm onwards at Kreta Ayer Square behind the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple.

Or else, they also perform along Smith Street.

Other commenters identified the singer as Steven Ho, while the guitarist is Peter Han of Tokyo Square, a Singaporean band that performed a popular rendition of Within You'll Remain in 1985.

Ho has been busking since mid-2018 after getting his busking licence.

His music in Chinatown was known for getting audiences on their feet.

Top photo via @kellykok62 TikTok