Back

Buskers at S'pore Chinatown performing Cantonese song by Beyond turn heads, win fans

Nostalgic.

Belmont Lay | September 08, 2022, 05:47 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Busking has been all the rage in Singapore lately following the easing of restrictions on social gatherings.

With crowds back in force, appreciative audiences can go back to congregating around performers playing live on the streets.

And the latest act to turn heads are a singer and guitarist duo, who were seen performing along Smith Street in Chinatown.

A TikTok video of their performance has been well-received, after it was posted on Facebook.

@kellykok62 #牛车水 #唱歌🎤 ♬ 原聲 - Kelly Kok901

Performed Beyond's 1989 Cantonese hit song

The duo, seen playing at the entrance of Smith Street beside South Bridge Road, performed vocals and guitar over a karaoke backing track.

They were performing the 1989 Cantonese hit "真的爱你" ("Truly Love You") by legendary Hong Kong band Beyond.

The clarity of the music and singing won fans, with many online wondering who these two men are and if they are regular buskers.

Regular buskers in Chinatown

According to Facebook comments by a member of the public, the duo are busking every Saturday from 5pm onwards at Kreta Ayer Square behind the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple.

Or else, they also perform along Smith Street.

Other commenters identified the singer as Steven Ho, while the guitarist is Peter Han of Tokyo Square, a Singaporean band that performed a popular rendition of Within You'll Remain in 1985.

Ho has been busking since mid-2018 after getting his busking licence.

His music in Chinatown was known for getting audiences on their feet.

Top photo via @kellykok62 TikTok

Growing your savings is a lot like getting physically fit, patience is the key

One strategy, two goals.

September 08, 2022, 05:59 PM

Is your air purifier blowing away your money?

What you should really look out for when choosing an air purifier

September 08, 2022, 04:54 PM

Mid-Autumn Festival celebration tradition at Hwa Chong Institution features flying fox Chang'e

Points for creativity.

September 08, 2022, 04:42 PM

Changi Prison inmate describes getting 21 strokes of cane in 10 mins: 'From 1 to 10 is very pain already'

Even the toughest men bleed.

September 08, 2022, 04:17 PM

Queues for McDonald's S$12.90 Pikachu carrier surprisingly short & orderly

Now, that's surprising.

September 08, 2022, 02:41 PM

29 women, aged 29-33, arrested after police raid along Middle Road

Two men aged 31 and 35 were also arrested.

September 08, 2022, 12:43 PM

foodpanda retrenches 60 employees in S'pore

It just launched its regional headquarters here in July 2022.

September 08, 2022, 11:55 AM

S'porean, 42, puts up 'violent struggle' during arrest, more than 8kg of drugs worth about S$343,000 seized

CNB said that the 659g of "Ice" and 5.093kg of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week.

September 08, 2022, 11:40 AM

Get free BTS merch by taking a Gojek ride to specific S'pore malls

Don’t forget to apply the promo code for S$3 off your Gojek ride.

September 08, 2022, 11:29 AM

Indian mum, 25, fights tiger with bare hands to save 15-month-old toddler

Tiger.

September 08, 2022, 11:24 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.