S'pore public wave mobile phones, dance to show support for buskers after missing them for 2 years

After a two-year hiatus, members of the public in Singapore showed their appreciation for buskers performing outdoors recently by waving lit mobile phones in unison to the music.

A video of the mini concert near Paya Lebar MRT station was put up on TikTok in early May 2022.

There were about 80 people gathered there, standing side-by-side to form a semi-circle around the performers.

Outdoor live performances, which were banned from April 7, 2020, have been allowed once again since March 29 when Covid-19 safe management measures were eased, and outdoor mask-wearing became optional.

Helping the crowd get into the groove of things was the song the band performed, "如果可以", loosely translated to "If Possible", which is number one on the UFM 100.3 top 1,000 chart.

Crowd surrounds busker in Dhoby Ghaut

A similar scene where a small crowd gathered around a busker was witnessed outside The Cathay in Dhoby Ghaut on May 7.

According to one of the onlookers, the busker, who played the piano and sang, encouraged sing-alongs and requested the crowd to wave their lit mobile phones as well.

They obliged.

Kids dance to busker's music

In a separate TikTok video put up on May 6, another busker in Orchard had the full attention of the crowd -- with two dancing children without masks on going above and beyond standard audience participation.

