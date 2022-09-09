Double rainbow seen over Buckingham Palace shortly before announcement of Queen's death

After a heavy downpour in London, the clouds cleared, revealing a double rainbow over Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II's residence for most of her 70-year reign.

This occurred shortly before the announcement of the Queen's death that was made on Sep. 9 (Singapore time).

She had passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Rainbow appeared

Crowds were gathered outside Buckingham Palace, awaiting news on the well-being of the Queen after Buckingham Palace announced that she was under medical supervision on Sep. 8 evening (Singapore time).

Those present spotted the double rainbow, shortly before the public announcement of the Queen's death that came at 1:30 am (Singapore time) on Sep. 9.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, was informed of her death two hours prior.

A correspondent and presenter on ITV News, Romilly Weeks, tweeted that the rainbow appeared opposite Buckingham Palace. At the time of the tweet, the news of the Queen's death was not reported yet.

A rainbow has appeared opposite Buckingham Palace over crowds hoping for better news on the Queen’s health @itvnews pic.twitter.com/UsE0CM0siP — Romilly Weeks (@romillyweeks) September 8, 2022

Shortly after, the Royal Family announced that the Queen had passed.

A Yahoo News editor, Ed Hornick, also spotted the rainbow a short time before the announcement.

Pouring rain blanketed London for most of the day. Shortly before #QueenElizabeth II’s death was announced, the sun broke through thick, gray clouds and a rainbow appeared. “London Bridge is Down.” pic.twitter.com/pOBZ4aKtMf — Ed Hornick (@edhornick) September 8, 2022

Could be seen across London

According to Bloomberg, the rainbow could be seen over major landmarks across London, including Elizabeth Tower in Westminster (also referred to by some as Big Ben) and the Queen Victoria Memorial.

A rainbow was also reportedly seen over Windsor Castle.

A final goodbye to her people from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II - a double rainbow over Buckingham Palace and a single one over Windsor Castle.



I'd like to think the faint one over Buckingham was Prince Philip, waiting for her.💕💕#QueenElizabeth #RestinPeace pic.twitter.com/2BTtNjonkl — American BRF Fan (@American_RF_Fan) September 8, 2022

Some commented that the double rainbow represented the Queen and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021.

Related news

Top images via Jennifer Valentyne and Robyn Haque Twitter.