Double rainbow seen over Buckingham Palace shortly before announcement of Queen's death

Queen Elizabeth II was 96.

Alfie Kwa | September 09, 2022, 05:29 PM

After a heavy downpour in London, the clouds cleared, revealing a double rainbow over Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II's residence for most of her 70-year reign.

This occurred shortly before the announcement of the Queen's death that was made on Sep. 9 (Singapore time).

She had passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Rainbow appeared

Crowds were gathered outside Buckingham Palace, awaiting news on the well-being of the Queen after Buckingham Palace announced that she was under medical supervision on Sep. 8 evening (Singapore time).

Image taken from Robyn Haque/Twitter.

Those present spotted the double rainbow, shortly before the public announcement of the Queen's death that came at 1:30 am (Singapore time) on Sep. 9.

The UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, was informed of her death two hours prior.

A correspondent and presenter on ITV News, Romilly Weeks, tweeted that the rainbow appeared opposite Buckingham Palace. At the time of the tweet, the news of the Queen's death was not reported yet.

Shortly after, the Royal Family announced that the Queen had passed.

A Yahoo News editor, Ed Hornick, also spotted the rainbow a short time before the announcement.

Could be seen across London

According to Bloomberg, the rainbow could be seen over major landmarks across London, including Elizabeth Tower in Westminster (also referred to by some as Big Ben) and the Queen Victoria Memorial.

A rainbow was also reportedly seen over Windsor Castle.

Some commented that the double rainbow represented the Queen and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021.

Top images via Jennifer Valentyne and Robyn Haque Twitter. 

