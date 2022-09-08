Back

Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision, doctors 'concerned' for her health

She remains "comfortable", Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Syahindah Ishak | September 08, 2022, 08:26 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, is currently under medical supervision upon her doctors' recommendation.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday (Sep. 8) evening (Singapore time) stated:

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Her family is travelling to be with her

According to BBC, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla has travelled to Balmoral, a royal estate in Scotland, to be with the Queen.

Prince William, Charles's older son, is also on his way.

In a tweet following Buckingham Palace's statement, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said that the "whole country will be deeply concerned by the news".

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she added.

A day before this news came, the Queen had postponed an online meeting she was supposed to have with the Privy Council on her doctors' advice to rest.

Top image via The Royal Family/Facebook.

10 out of 14 stalls quit S$40 million Yishun coffeeshop as rent set at S$10,000/month

There are new tenants secured for the vacated stalls though.

September 08, 2022, 08:11 PM

Performance bond waived for S'pore employers hiring Filipino helpers

A new development for employers of migrant domestic workers.

September 08, 2022, 07:00 PM

S'pore toddler allegedly sustains 7cm gash on face after falling while using Evorie water bottle

An Evorie spokesman shared that they are aware of the incident, and wished the toddler a speedy recovery.

September 08, 2022, 06:34 PM

Postgrad student in S'pore loses over S$200,000, including parents' life savings, in 'China officials' scam

He lost over S$200,000 to the scammers.

September 08, 2022, 06:17 PM

Growing your savings is a lot like getting physically fit, patience is the key

One strategy, two goals.

September 08, 2022, 05:59 PM

Buskers at S'pore Chinatown performing Cantonese song by Beyond turn heads, win fans

Nostalgic.

September 08, 2022, 05:47 PM

Is your air purifier blowing away your money?

What you should really look out for when choosing an air purifier

September 08, 2022, 04:54 PM

Mid-Autumn Festival celebration tradition at Hwa Chong Institution features flying fox Chang'e

Points for creativity.

September 08, 2022, 04:42 PM

Changi Prison inmate describes getting 21 strokes of cane in 10 mins: 'From 1 to 10 is very pain already'

Even the toughest men bleed.

September 08, 2022, 04:17 PM

Queues for McDonald's S$12.90 Pikachu carrier surprisingly short & orderly

Now, that's surprising.

September 08, 2022, 02:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.