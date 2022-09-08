Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision, doctors 'concerned' for her health

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, is currently under medical supervision upon her doctors' recommendation.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday (Sep. 8) evening (Singapore time) stated:

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Her family is travelling to be with her

According to BBC, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla has travelled to Balmoral, a royal estate in Scotland, to be with the Queen.

Prince William, Charles's older son, is also on his way.

In a tweet following Buckingham Palace's statement, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said that the "whole country will be deeply concerned by the news".

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she added.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

A day before this news came, the Queen had postponed an online meeting she was supposed to have with the Privy Council on her doctors' advice to rest.

Top image via The Royal Family/Facebook.