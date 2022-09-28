Blocked by S'pore's courts: Here are the illegal streaming sites you can't visit anymore

Illegal streaming has been made harder in Singapore with the courts ordering 99 online domains to be blocked.

The announcement by the Asia Video Industry Association's Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) explained that the now-banned domains were linked with illegal streaming websites first blocked in a February 2022 injunction.

According to a document provided to Mothership, the list of websites targeted were locations where users could stream movies, TV shows, and live sports.

They included 123Movies, KissAsian, SoccerOnline, Stream2Watch, and DramaCool.

CAP said it was made on behalf of its members, BBC Studios, Discovery Communications, LaLiga, the Premier League, and TVB International.

Alternate domains linked with

The latest spate of blocks follows confirmation that the original "dynamic" injunction would include domains that work as redirections to the already-blocked locations.

For example, 123Movies could previously be accessed via the following alternate domains: "123movies.vu" and "123movies.gy".

Responding to Mothership's queries, CAP said internet service providers are given 15 working days to comply with an order to block a site.

However, it can take anywhere from four to six months from the time a pirate site is identified to the time a court orders it to be blocked.

"So, while site blocking is effective, it takes too long in Singapore via the judicial process and this is why the impact of the blocking on piracy traffic is not as dramatic as elsewhere," said CAP, citing Indonesia around 4,000 sites have been blocked over three years with around a 75 per cent a reduction in piracy traffic.

The full list of online locations banned by the February 2022 injunction is as follows:

SportsBay

Vipboxtv

Vipstand

NowGoal

USAGoals

Stream2Watch

CricHD

SportV

ITIYU

55Goal

SoccerOnline

OlympicStreams

123MovieFun

MyFlixer

WatchSeries

FMovies

LookMovie

New-Movies123

123FreeMovies

123Movies

FlixHQ

DutaFilm

MoviesJoy

Flixtor

DramaZ

DramaCool

KissAsian

DramaSQ

GimyTV

QDrama

