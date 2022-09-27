Domains linked to 123movies among 99 illegal streaming sites now blocked in S'pore

Singapore's courts have ordered 99 more online domains, all linked with illegal streaming websites, to be blocked.

According to the Asia Video Industry Association's Coalition Against Piracy (CAP), this latest development stems from a "dynamic" injunction granted by the Singapore High Court in February 2022 which saw 150 web addresses blocked.

The Straits Times reported that among the web addresses now blocked were domains linked to websites including 123Movies, SportsBay, and KissAsian.

The block was made on behalf of BBC Studios, Discovery Communications, La Liga, the Premier League, and TVB International — all members of CAP.

It will effectively negate efforts by illegal streaming sites to circumvent the February 2022 order by blocking domains associated with the sites. Illegal websites often make slight alterations to their domains like changing ".com" to ".net" , " or ".watch".

In this way, the "dynamic" injunction will do away with the need for copyright holders to make separate applications to block each alternative domain, reported The Straits Times.

More Singaporeans using legal methods

"This latest block once again shows the impact of an efficient and effective site blocking regime in combatting illegal streaming sites," said CAP’s General Manager, Matthew Cheetham.

A recent study commissioned by CAP and conducted by YouGov found that over one-third of 1,000 respondents in Singapore reported spending more time watching free streaming services because of piracy streaming services being blocked.

In addition, more than 20 per cent subscribed to legitimate streaming services as a result of the Government blocking illegal options.

The Straits Times reported that "dynamic" site blocking was first issued in 2018 against 53 piracy websites including the Pirate Bay.

