Back

Billie Eilish performs at 'unbelievably beautiful' Gardens by the Bay, says she fell in love with S'pore

Looks dreamy.

Ilyda Chua | September 22, 2022, 10:35 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A month after her first-ever concert in Singapore, Billie Eilish is back — this time on our screens.

The singer-songwriter released two live performance videos on Sep. 22, both filmed at the "unbelievably beautiful" Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Falling in love with Singapore

Part of a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, the videos show Eilish singing the ballads in her trademark dreamy style while accompanied by her brother Finneas on guitar.

The songs, "TV" and "The 30th", are from her recent Guitar Songs EP, her first release since Happier Than Ever in 2021.

Eilish shared in a statement that she "absolutely fell in love" with Singapore the first time she visited — for 2018's St. Jerome's Laneway Festival — despite having only stayed here for a day.

She said:

"These two songs really are just very important to me in a lot of ways. I feel really connected to them and very personally protective over them, and I wanted to have some sort of peace with the songs that felt really intimate and personal. It just felt really comfortable to do it in a place as beautiful as the Cloud Forest."

Intimate location

The music videos were directed by local filmmaker Choānn, who has previously worked with Singaporean musicians Jasmine Sokko and Tabitha Nauser.

In an Instagram post, he shared his reasons for selecting the Cloud Forest as the filming location.

He said:

"I chose the Cloud Forest because these songs were so personal and intimate, and I wanted to bring out their themes of existential anxiety through the idea of isolating Billie and her brother in a giant snowglobe-like structure."

Choānn added that the experience "still feels like a dream".

"I even found an old interview where I said she was of the artists I’d dreamt of working with," he said in the post.

"#Passionmadepossible HAHA."

Top image from Billie Eilish's YouTube.

Newspaper vendor, 55, found dead in van 6 hours after parking at Aljunied car park

The van's engine and air conditioning were left running.

September 23, 2022, 11:57 AM

Mediacorp actor Jeffrey Xu refused to send his parents off at the airport as he didn't want them to let them see him cry

TLDR: His now-fiancée Felicia Chin changed him.

September 23, 2022, 11:13 AM

International order is 'imperfect', but the 'best bet' for small states like S'pore: PM Lee

Small states can have agency by banding together.

September 23, 2022, 11:06 AM

S$1 to 102.7 yen: Japanese yen falls to historic low against S'pore dollar

Never this low before.

September 23, 2022, 01:33 AM

S'poreans can go to Japan visa-free for up to 90 days from Oct. 11, 2022

Here we come.

September 23, 2022, 12:19 AM

£1 to S$1.59: Pound falls to historic low against S'pore dollar

Never this low before.

September 22, 2022, 07:23 PM

McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese now trialling at more outlets like Waterway Point & Bedok Mall

Thank you cheeseburger gods.

September 22, 2022, 07:05 PM

Beer, race car simulator & special menu by S’porean chef at Clarke Quay from now till Oct. 2

Happening at Clarke Quay.

September 22, 2022, 05:56 PM

Don Don Donki opening 13th outlet in Northpoint City on Oct. 6, 2022 as 12 outlets not enough

Is the theme song playing in your head?

September 22, 2022, 05:48 PM

'Death to the dictator': Anger erupts in Iran as women burn their veils & youths take to streets

The protests erupted after the death of a young woman detained by the morality police.

September 22, 2022, 05:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.