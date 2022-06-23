Back

Billie Eilish performing in S'pore on Aug. 21, 2022

Fans are happier than ever.

Fasiha Nazren | June 23, 2022, 10:52 AM

U.S. singer Billie Eilish will be performing in Singapore at the Singapore National Stadium.

The "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" concert will take place on Aug. 21, 2022.

Tickets range from S$130 to S$310, excluding booking fees.

There are three pre-sales to look out for:

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from Jun. 28, 10pm onwards via:

This will be Eilish's first-ever arena and stadium dates in Asia.

Photo from @billieielish on Instagram.

Apart from Singapore, the Asian leg of the tour includes regions like Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and South Korea.

Eilish's tour dates in North America, the UK and Europe sold out in record time back in May 2021.

Top image from @billieeilish on Instagram.

