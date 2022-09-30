Back

Pop-up cafe opening in Joo Chiat with Hokkaido coffee & desserts from Oct. 3 to 12, 2022

Russell Ang | September 30, 2022, 04:34 PM

Heads up, coffee lovers in the east.

Baristart Coffee will be opening a pop-up store in Joo Chiat.

It will run from Oct. 3 to 12, 2022, excluding weekends.

Hokkaido coffee and desserts

The Hokkaido concept cafe will bring in its signature mainstays like the original cream puff and Hokkaido BIEI Jersey Milk.

Photo from Baristart Coffee.

According to a press release, BIEI Jersey Milk is made from Brown Jersey cattle in Hokkaido which gives it a creamier and richer taste.

There's also the Sweet Jars (S$8.50), which come in four flavours: Coffee, strawberry, mango, and custard.

Strawberry fans will enjoy the Strawberry Fruit Sando (S$9.80), which is whipped cream and strawberry slices sandwiched between Japanese milk bread.

Photo from Baristart Coffee.

Wash it all down with drinks like mocha (S$8.50) or chocolate (S$8.50).

New items

There will be new items pasta and sando offerings on the menu but there are no further details on the exact flavours at the moment.

Here is their full menu for reference.

In Singapore since 2019

According to their website, Baristart Coffee started out as a simple coffee stand in Hokkaido back in 2015.

Now, it's a lifestyle cafe that serves a full-range menu of coffee, desserts, and savouries.

The Hokkaido-based concept cafe has two outlets in Singapore located at Tras Street and Sentosa.

Baristart Coffee pop-up @ Joo Chiat

Address: 467 Joo Chiat Road Singapore 427678

Opening hours: 9am to 4pm (last order at 3pm), from Oct. 3 to 12, 2022

Top image from @baristartcoffee_sg on Instagram.

