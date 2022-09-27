New bagel joint from Korea serves sweet & savoury bagels & bagelwiches at Tanglin Mall

Do you like bagels?

Good news, there's a new kid on the block that hails all the way from Gangnam, Seoul.

Open at Tanglin Mall

B for Bagel had its soft opening in mid-September 2022.

Located in the basement of Tanglin Mall, this is the Korean bagel brand's debut overseas.

True to its original store in Gangnam, the store in Singapore sports the same bright and chirpy orange theme throughout the "bagel bar".

Order your bagels for takeaway or to have in-store, but be warned that the number of seats is rather limited.

Affordable sweet and savoury bagels

B for Bagel says that its bagels undergo a rigorous 15-hour ferment before they are baked off.

Made using fresh ingredients, all of its bagels are rolled in-house before they hit the shelves.

The store offers not only savoury options but also sweet ones as well.

Menu options are kept relatively affordable, starting from S$3.90 for a plain or sesame-encrusted bagel.

You can also slather your bagel with your choice of cream cheese spread, which B for Bagel makes itself.

This would cost you S$4.30, and there are seven options:

Plain

Herb mix

Spring onion

Maple

Strawberry

Blueberry

Fig

B for Bagels also offers bagels pre-stuffed with toppings, such as Spinach (S$5.20) and Garlic Butter Cheese (S$5.50), which are savoury options, and Soboro (cookie dough) (S$ 4.50), Apple Cinnamon Chutney (S$4.90), and Fig Chutney (S$5.20), for those with a sweet tooth.

If that's still not enough and you'd like something heartier, you can also go for B for Bagel's bagelwiches, which is a sandwich constructed with a bagel.

There are five bagelwich options, which include hard-to-go-wrong classic pairings from the West like Bacon Cheese Omelette (S$14.50) and Smoked Salmon (S$16.90).

To cater to local palates, B for Bagel also offers the Red Curry Chicken bagelwich, an option only available in Singapore.

However, do note that the Red Curry Chicken bagelwich will only be part of its upcoming new menu, after B for Bagel's grand opening, as the store is still serving a limited menu in its soft opening stages.

Not forgetting the desserts, of course, B for Bagel has four dessert bagels to choose from.

Three of the dessert bagels come with fruit served in a sweet mascarpone filled bagel, sort of like a sweet bagelwich if you will.

You can choose from either Banana (S$7.50), Peach (S$7.50) or Mango (S$7.90).

Coffee, tea and merchandise

B for Bagel also serves a few drinks to go with their bagels.

The beverage menu is not as extensive and is divided between caffeinated and non-caffeinated options.

A cup of joe costs either S$5.50 for an Americano, or S$6.90 for a Vanilla Bean or Salted Caramel flavoured latte.

They also serve the Einspenner (S$6.50), a coffee from Vienna that has taken cafes in Korea by storm.

The coffee is similar to Dalgona coffee, except it is inverted, where the lower layer consists of coffee from espresso shots and the upper layer contains milk from whipped cream.

About B for Bagel

Address: 163 Tanglin Rd, B1-125, 126, Singapore 247933

Opening Hours: 9:30am to 5pm daily

Top image from Instagram by @saltyaaron and @ohtastyfats