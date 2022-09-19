Video of Angelababy smoking at private gathering divides opinion as to why it's even controversial

A video of Hong Kong-based model and actress Angelababy smoking at a private event was widely circulated on Sep. 15.

Interest in the video stemmed from the contrast it provided with the Angelababy sweet girl image that has long been cultivated by the star.

Named Angela Yeung Wing, the actress first found fame as a model in her teens.

What happened

In the video, the 33-year-old model was apparently chatting with friends in a murder mystery game room in Hangzhou, China.

Subsequently, she was seen holding a cigarette in her right hand that she puffed on occasionally.

The venue was supposedly used for the private event.

Video posted by Hu Bingo

The video was first posted by fashion blogger, Hu Bingo, who shared that Angelababy looked cool even when she smoked.

The video was viewed 120 million times in one day.

Company apologised

It was later revealed that the video was secretly filmed by a former staff of the establishment.

On Sep. 15, the establishment issued a statement clarifying that the video of her smoking was taken by their ex-employee.

It also apologised and emphasised that such incidents have never happened before and added that it will better manage its staff.

Reactions

Online commenters quipped that smoking is a common habit and it is not a big deal for her to smoke if she was doing it in her private time and in a private space.

Moreover, as the activity was legal, the discussion extended to whether the criticism she received was even warranted.

As the video of her smoking was leaked, those online also warned her to take note of the people around her.

"As a celebrity, you need to be wary of the people that you hang around with."

"What's wrong with smoking?"

"Smoking is normal."

"There is nothing wrong with smoking. The person who filmed this video seems to have nothing better to do."

"There is no alcohol on the table, only normal beverages. They are playing a healthy game and they are not smoking at a public place. I don't think there is any problem with that."

Caught smoking multiple times before

According to Apple Daily, Angelababy was first seen smoking in 2008 when she was still a fresh face and had vowed to quit smoking then.

Subsequently, she was caught smoking over the years.

In 2021, Angelababy again made headlines for smoking at Sanya, when she was there on vacation with her friends.

Angelababy was previously married to Huang Xiaoming, a Chinese actor.

They parted ways in January 2022.

Top image via Angelababy/Facebook, YuLeQuanTanBan/Weibo.