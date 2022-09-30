S'pore actor Andie Chen explains why he looked 'rather arrogant' when he won Star Search 2007

Singapore actor Andie Chen was branded arrogant from the moment he won Star Search in 2007.

He and Jerry Yeo were the last men standing on stage at the finals, and when Chen was declared the winner, this is how he reacted:

The actor spoke about the meaning behind his enigmatic smile on this week's episode of Quan Yifong's talkshow "Hear U Out".

11 years in the making

At the time, many assumed that the 22-year-old Chen was a complete rookie, which could have contributed to the impression that he was being cocky when his showbiz journey had seemingly just begun.

In reality, he had waited 11 years for that very moment.

He set his heart on becoming an actor when he was 11, and took up an acting course before delving into projects such as English dramas “Heartlanders” and “Growing Up”.

Even while serving his National Service (NS), Chen was in the SAF Music and Drama Company.

“I took part in Star Search when I was 22 and people assumed that I had just made my showbiz debut, when in fact I had already endured 11 years [at that time]. I never stopped [honing my craft] in those 11 years," he said.

Had a feeling he would win Star Search

Even before the results were announced, Chen “had the feeling that [he] would emerge champion”.

This feeling was what spurred him on throughout the competition.

Chen's determination was tested after he cut his leg while rehearsing for the finals. He ignored the injury as it was a small wound, but it became infected and later swelled up. He continued with rehearsals until an abscess formed on his leg.

The then-budding actor finally saw a doctor, who told him that he would need surgery. They drained the pus, which left a huge hole that had to be dressed at the hospital daily.

Even then, he would turn up for rehearsals every day without fail.

Chen's wound had not fully recovered by the day of the finals, but that did nothing to deter him.

“I knew I would regret it if I didn’t give my all while on stage,” he added.

The actor vividly remembers the moment he was announced as champion, as he’s rewatched footage of the moment multiple times.

“I’ve been told that I looked arrogant at the time,” he explained. “I recall how I felt then: ‘I was right that this was going to happen. I gave it my all and [I really won].’”

On hindsight, he acknowledges, he did look "rather arrogant”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top screenshots from meWATCH