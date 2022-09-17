Back

Man, 52, passed away in fatal accident at Aljunied, driver, 86, arrested for careless driving causing death

A 52-year-old man died in a fatal accident at around 6:40am on Sep. 17.

Fiona Tan | September 17, 2022, 04:20 PM

Events

Several police officers seen

Images and videos of the scene of the accident were uploaded online onto social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok.

Several Singapore Police Force (SPF) vehicles and a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle were seen at the accident scene.

Image from Ch Tn/Facebook.

Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

The accident occurred near the pedestrian traffic light at the junction of Aljunied Road and Sims Avenue.

Police officers and around three members of the public can be seen in the vicinity of a white tent, which was erected near one of the road's outer lanes.

86-year-old driver arrested

SPF responded to Mothership's queries, saying they were alerted to a fatal accident involving a 52-year-old male pedestrian and a car at the junction of Aljunied Road and Sims Avenue.

The pedestrian was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The driver of the car, an 86-year-old man, was arrested at the scene for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

@singaporefishlittlefish #Geylang #Aljunied #caraccident ♬ 原声 - singaporefishlittlefish

Top image from Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook and Shin Min Daily News/Facebook

