Maroon 5's Adam Levine allegedly cheated on wife with Instagram model who took to TikTok to expose him

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has been accused of cheating on his wife with an Instagram model, who took to TikTok to claim she had a year-long affair with the frontman.

She also claimed he even wanted to name his third child after her and sought her permission over text messages.

It was this bizarre request that led to the model going public.

Bizarre turn of events

Sumner Stroh made the allegations via a TikTok on Sep 19, which has been watched 16.4 million times so far.

Levine, 43, allegedly had a year-long affair with her, she said.

"I was young, I was naive... quite frankly I felt exploited,” she said, while sharing screenshots of messages that supposedly came from Levine’s Instagram.

These latest messages to her came after she had stopped talking to him for months and their fling had already ended.

Levine's message to Stroh, which came out of the blue, said: "Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w boy I really wanna name it Sumner."

"You ok with that? DEAD serious."

Levine has been married to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, and has two daughters aged four and five.

The pair are expecting their third baby.

Friend wanted to sell Levine's direct messages to tabloid

As for why Stroh decided to spill tea now, she explained at the end of her TikTok that she had “sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid -- so here I am”.

"I never wanted to come forward because I obviously know the implications that come with doing what I do, making money being an Instagram model,” Stroh added.

"So being tied to this is like, I know the stereotypes.”

Follow-up TikTok

Stroh shared a follow-up TikTok on Sep. 20 that shot down comments accusing her of "playing the victim”.

"In no way was I trying to gain sympathy and I fully realise I’m not the victim," she said.

"The most important part that I did definitely gloss over is the fact that I was under the impression that their marriage was over."

"I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because, as I had said, I was new to LA, so I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber, that that’s just how it was,” she also said.

Denies affair

In the latest development, Levine denied he had an affair with the model, but admitted he "crossed the line".

He told TMZ: "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

He added: "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

And he also said: "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Levine also posted on his verified Instagram a statement that said: "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air."

Top photo via Adam Levine & Sumner Stroh