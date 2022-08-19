Back

Maroon 5 S'pore concert tickets priced from S$128-S$278

Concert calendar getting crowded.

Belmont Lay | August 19, 2022, 11:48 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Maroon 5 is performing at the national stadium on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Ticket prices have been released: S$128, S$168, S$198, S$218, S$238 & S$278

According to concert organiser Live Nation, pre-sale of tickets begin Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10am.

PayPal users will receive early access to tickets beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10am till Thursday, Aug. 25, at 11:59pm.

Live Nation members and media pre-sale begins Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10am till 11:59pm.

General sale begins Friday, Aug. 26 at 10am on www.ticketmaster.sg.

Their world tour will also see the band play in Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila, and Bangkok.

Top photo via Maroon 5

