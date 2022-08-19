Maroon 5 S'pore concert tickets priced from S$128-S$278

Belmont Lay

Maroon 5 is performing at the national stadium on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Ticket prices have been released: S$128, S$168, S$198, S$218, S$238 & S$278 According to concert organiser Live Nation, pre-sale of tickets begin Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10am. PayPal users will receive early access to tickets beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10am till Thursday, Aug. 25, at 11:59pm. Live Nation members and media pre-sale begins Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10am till 11:59pm. General sale begins Friday, Aug. 26 at 10am on www.ticketmaster.sg. Their world tour will also see the band play in Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila, and Bangkok. Top photo via Maroon 5

