Maroon 5 performing at S'pore national stadium on Nov. 28, 2022

There's a time that I remember.

Belmont Lay | July 02, 2022, 11:41 AM

Maroon 5 is coming to Singapore in 2022.

A Facebook post on July 2 by concert organiser Live Nation said Maroon 5 will be performing at the national stadium on Nov. 28, 2022.

Other details are scant, as the post said: "Stay tuned to our socials for more updates!"

Their world tour will also see them play in Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila, and Bangkok.

Top photo via Maroon 5 Facebook

