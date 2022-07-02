Maroon 5 performing at S'pore national stadium on Nov. 28, 2022

Maroon 5 is coming to Singapore in 2022.

A Facebook post on July 2 by concert organiser Live Nation said Maroon 5 will be performing at the national stadium on Nov. 28, 2022.

Other details are scant, as the post said: "Stay tuned to our socials for more updates!"

Their world tour will also see them play in Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila, and Bangkok.

Top photo via Maroon 5 Facebook