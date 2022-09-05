Back

230,000 S'porean children to receive S$200 in Child Development Account

Part of the Household Support Package which was announced at Budget 2022.

Low Jia Ying | September 05, 2022, 12:26 PM

All Singaporean children aged six and below in 2022 will receive a S$200 one-off top-up to their Child Development Accounts (CDA), starting from Sep. 8, 2022, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in a press release today (Sep. 5).

This will benefit about 230,000 children in Singapore.

Top-ups to be made in batches

The S$200 will be credited directly into the child's CDA in batches starting from Sep. 8, 2022, or after the CDA is opened, whichever is later.

Parents who have yet to open a CDA must do so by June 30, 2023, for their children to receive the top-up.

CDA trustees will be notified via SMS, email or hardcopy letter after the top-ups have been credited.

Parents can view their child's CDA balance by checking their banks' monthly CDA statements.

To guard against scams, SMS notifications sent to CDA trustees would only be from the SMS ID "MSF".

The notification will only contain information on the top-up status after it has been credited into the child's CDA.

CDA trustees will not be asked to reply to the SMS, click any links, or provide any information to the sender.

Messages on the CDA top-up will not be sent via WhatsApp or other mobile messaging platforms.

Part of Household Support Package

MOF and MSF said the CDA top-up is part of the Household Support Package which was announced at Budget 2022 to provide families with additional support for their child-raising expenses.

Singaporeans aged seven to 20 years would have received a one-off S$200 top-up to their Edusave account or Post-Secondary Education Account in May 2022.

Funds in the CDA can be used to pay for the child's or the child's sibling's educational and healthcare expenses at Approved Institutions (AIs).

These include registered childcare centres, kindergartens, special education schools, providers of early intervention programmes, providers of assistive technology devices, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and optical shops.

The list of AIs can be found here.

Top photo via Unsplash

