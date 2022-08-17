Yakult S'pore offering free factory tours, visitors can see how the probiotic drinks are made

If you're a (wo)man of culture, here's a place you might want to check out.

Yakult is offering free tours in its Sembawang factory for visitors to learn more about the history and production process of the probiotic cultured milk drink.

Photo by Yakult Singapore

Available only on weekdays, the physical tour takes 20 to 40 people each time, while the virtual tour requires a minimum of 15 people to start.

The duration of the tour is one and a half hours, and patrons should book in advance.

Free Yakult

Get treated to a bottle of Yakult before you embark on the factory tour.

Production Process

At the start of the tour, patrons are introduced to the history of Yakult and the benefits of probiotics in our digestive system.

Afterwards, witness the production process of the cultured drink, where you can also see how checks are conducted to ensure its quality.

To prevent contamination and accidents on the factory floor, visitors are only able to view the process through a glass panel.

Here's a peek from when we visited:

Before you leave the factory, grab a photo with the mascot, aptly named the Yakult Man.

Address: 7 Senoko Avenue, Singapore 758300

Book a slot: Call 6257 7882 or email [email protected]

Opening Hours:

Top image via Yakult and Rei Chong.