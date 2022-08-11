Woman, offered 57 free Ya Kun drinks after NDP shout-out, asks for set meals & giveaways & gets them

Ya Kun Kaya Toast offered 57 free set meals to a citizen after her shout-out to the local brand on live television during the National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug. 9.

Ya Kun had initially extended 57 cups of coffee or tea to the woman, but she managed to get the chain to throw in their signature kaya toast, and run a giveaway for her followers and friends.

Said woman is TikTok influencer and former Night Owl Cinematic (NOC) talent Nicole Liel.

The shout-out

One of the more memorable moments from the NDP this year took place when some attendees were asked what they were grateful for.

Liel enthusiastically proclaimed that she is grateful to the Housing Development Board (HDB) for giving her a queue number for her Build-To-Order (BTO) flat.

After some cheers from the audience, she got the microphone back to add something else she was grateful for -- Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

Asked for more

A day after the shout-out, Liel shared on TikTok that she had received a Direct Message (DM) from Ya Kun on Instagram to thank her for her "support".

The chain offered her credits to redeem 57 cups of kopi or teh "anytime (she) wants".

Why 57? Probably because that's how old Singapore is.

"I was just like, thank you so much for your kopi and tea but what I want is your kaya toast!" said Liel in her video.

As "a thick-skinned Singaporean", she asked them if they can throw in kaya toast as well, as she loves the butter that they use.

But that wasn't the end of her request.

Liel also requested that Ya Kun to give her 57 "Set A"s to give away to her followers.

Set A, also called the Kaya Toast with Butter Set, comes with four pieces of kaya butter toast, two soft-boiled eggs and a regular kopi or teh.

At the time of writing, the influencer has over 123,900 followers on TikTok.

Liel said:

"I don't know what they're gonna reply me yet but crossing my fingers that they say yes. Um, I don't know, maybe you can go spam their Instagram then maybe we can hit, like I don't know, get it up to 570 people getting free kaya toast Set A. Or if 570 is a bit too much we can also do discount, voucher, promo code."

She ended off by referencing this year's NDP theme, saying: "Come on guys, stronger together!"

Promo codes are first come first serve

In a follow-up TikTok video on Aug. 11, Liel said Ya Kun agreed to treat her to 57 Set As and provided another 57 Set As for her to give away to her fans.

"This one is not balloting, this one is not HDB BTO yeah, this one is first come first serve," said Liel, who was filming in a Ya Kun outlet with a Set A on the table.

She said she will share the 57 promo codes on her Instagram Story. The timings that the promo codes will be dropping will be shared there as well.

She added that she will spread them out instead of putting them up all at once so everyone would have a decent chance to get their hands on one.

"Because we don't discriminate, we play it fair regardless of race, language or religion," quipped Liel.

She also wrote that she had more "good things" to share tonight.

