New sando restaurant in Tanjong Pagar specialises in A5 Wagyu Japanese sandwiches with deep fried beef

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Gyu San, a new Japanese butchery and sando restaurant, has joined the line of food establishments in Tanjong Pagar.

The new restaurant serves three main types of Japanese sandos (sandwiches) with prices ranging from S$18 - S$58: Wagyu beef, Ebi, and Tamago.

There's also a butchery located in the restaurant, offering a range of Japanese wagyu cuts that you can take home and cook.

The ambience

Nestled in Tanjong Pagar, the 25-seater eatery is refined yet comfortable.

The outdoor area offers patrons an alfresco setting, where they can soak in the lovely smell of the CBD.

The sandos

The Gyu Katsu Sando (S$32) depends on their house cut of the day, where you get to taste different parts of the A5 beef (shabu/chuck/round) depending on what's available. We had the shabu patty that was complemented with their house-made tare sauce, as well as warm and toasty shokupan (Japanese milk bread). The tare sauce, when combined with the wasabi aioli, adds a unique umami element to the sando.

To our surprise, however, the sando was actually outshone by the sliced beef from the A5 Yakiniku Salad (S$18).

The meat was crisp and chewy upon first bite (when hot), tender on the inside with a sweet aftertaste, likely from the maple syrup that was part of the sauce.

The Ebi Katsu Sando (S$28) is constructed with ebi chunks and minced ebi, deep-fried and brushed with tartar sauce. In a gyu-centric restaurant, however, we would actually skip this in favour of the Gyu Katsu Sando.

Photo by Adelene Wee

Photo by Adelene Wee The Wagyu Chips (S$8) is a nice snack to go along with your sandos. Thinly sliced russet potatoes are fried with wagyu beef fat and topped with their house-made furikake. Very addictive.

Desserts next

The Fresh Fruits Sando (S$12) is constructed with house-made custard cream and topped with seasonal fruits, sandwiched between soft pillowy bread. Our version —mango— is a refreshing take to the savoury sandos we had, but we hope and dream for melon and strawberry variations in the future. Gyu San

Address: 7 Wallich St, Unit 01 - 03 Guoco Tower, Singapore 078884

Opening Hours: 11:30am - 9pm daily (last orders at 8:30pm).

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image by Adelene Wee.