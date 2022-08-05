Back

Free charity concert with Thai pop-opera group at S'pore Botanic Gardens on Aug. 7, 2022

Concert-goers are encouraged to donate to the cause.

Janelle Pang | August 05, 2022, 04:16 PM

Events

Thai pop-opera group FIVERA will be performing at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Aug. 7.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FIVERA POP-OPERA (@fiveramusic)

The quintet of classically-trained musicians will be performing their repertoire of classics, as well as renditions of international pop favourites.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FIVERA POP-OPERA (@fiveramusic)

Held at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, it is a free-for-all charity concert organised by VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer.

The concert aims to rally support for children with cancer as well as commemorate National Day and ASEAN Day.

The VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer, founded by cancer survivor Jennifer Yeo, is a charity that supports childhood cancer patients and survivors through medical care, research and education.

Concert goers are encouraged to play a part by making donations towards the cause.

Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health, will be gracing the event as guest-of-honour.

FIVERA concert @ Singapore Botanic Gardens

When: August 7, 2022, 6pm to 7pm

Where: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road, Singapore 259569

Top image by fiveramusic & aalsi.yatri on Instagram

