Free charity concert with Thai pop-opera group at S'pore Botanic Gardens on Aug. 7, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Thai pop-opera group FIVERA will be performing at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Aug. 7.
The quintet of classically-trained musicians will be performing their repertoire of classics, as well as renditions of international pop favourites.
Held at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, it is a free-for-all charity concert organised by VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer.
The concert aims to rally support for children with cancer as well as commemorate National Day and ASEAN Day.
The VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer, founded by cancer survivor Jennifer Yeo, is a charity that supports childhood cancer patients and survivors through medical care, research and education.
Concert goers are encouraged to play a part by making donations towards the cause.
Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health, will be gracing the event as guest-of-honour.
FIVERA concert @ Singapore Botanic Gardens
When: August 7, 2022, 6pm to 7pm
Where: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road, Singapore 259569
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.