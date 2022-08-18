Back

Video captures double rainbow forming over S'pore during bout of evening heavy rain

Woah.

Belmont Lay | August 18, 2022, 11:30 AM

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected in Singapore in the second half of August 2022.

And a side effect of that is the occasional formation of rainbows.

Double rainbow in evening

On Aug. 17, a double rainbow formed during a bout of heavy rain in the evening.

The double rainbow was visible from many parts of the island.

Photos shared to the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group showed the double rainbow as seen from various locations here, mostly in the south of Singapore, as well as Lower Peirce Reservoir.

via Jenny Han

via Jenny Han

via Shashwati Deepanjan Guha

via Chih Wey Then

via Jessie Wan

via Jessie Wan

via Koh See Tien

Video of rainbow formation

A video of the double rainbow's formation was shot by one person, John Chua.

Chua revealed it was a serendipitous shot.

He wrote: "Was not expecting the rainbow!!!"

The sped-up video showed the formation of passing rain clouds, the torrential downpour, and the return of clear skies and sunshine over Kallang.

via John Chua

Top photos via Chih Wey Then & Leo Lim

