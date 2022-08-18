Video captures double rainbow forming over S'pore during bout of evening heavy rain

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected in Singapore in the second half of August 2022.
And a side effect of that is the occasional formation of rainbows.
Double rainbow in evening
On Aug. 17, a double rainbow formed during a bout of heavy rain in the evening.
The double rainbow was visible from many parts of the island.
Photos shared to the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group showed the double rainbow as seen from various locations here, mostly in the south of Singapore, as well as Lower Peirce Reservoir.
Video of rainbow formation
A video of the double rainbow's formation was shot by one person, John Chua.
Chua revealed it was a serendipitous shot.
He wrote: "Was not expecting the rainbow!!!"
The sped-up video showed the formation of passing rain clouds, the torrential downpour, and the return of clear skies and sunshine over Kallang.
