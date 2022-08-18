Video captures double rainbow forming over S'pore during bout of evening heavy rain

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected in Singapore in the second half of August 2022.

And a side effect of that is the occasional formation of rainbows.

Double rainbow in evening

On Aug. 17, a double rainbow formed during a bout of heavy rain in the evening.

The double rainbow was visible from many parts of the island.

Photos shared to the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group showed the double rainbow as seen from various locations here, mostly in the south of Singapore, as well as Lower Peirce Reservoir.

Video of rainbow formation

A video of the double rainbow's formation was shot by one person, John Chua.

Chua revealed it was a serendipitous shot.

He wrote: "Was not expecting the rainbow!!!"

The sped-up video showed the formation of passing rain clouds, the torrential downpour, and the return of clear skies and sunshine over Kallang.

Top photos via Chih Wey Then & Leo Lim