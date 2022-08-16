23°C weather in S'pore on some days in second half of Aug. 2022

There will be more thundery showers in the second half of August 2022 than the first half.

Rainy weather

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected between the late morning and afternoon.

Thundery showers are expected over the island on a few nights.

In addition, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds in the pre-dawn and morning on a few days.

Overall, more rainfall is expected in the second half of August 2022 compared to the first half of the month.

The overall rainfall for August 2022 will likely be above-average over most parts of the island.

Some cool days

A few warm days will see daily highs of around 34°C.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

On a few rainy days, the daily minimum temperature may dip to below 23°C.

Warm and humid nights with minimum night-time temperatures of up to 28°C can be expected, particularly in the eastern and southern coastal areas.

Rainfall anomaly

In the first fortnight of August 2022, the western half of Singapore received above-average rainfall, while the eastern half of the island received below-average rainfall.

The rainfall recorded at Jurong was 105 per cent above-average, while that recorded at Tanjong Katong was 83 per cent below-average.

