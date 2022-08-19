Back

Buy-1-get-1-free botanical-themed ice cream at Taka & [email protected] from Aug. 19-21, 2022

Mandy How | August 19, 2022, 10:59 AM

Gelato brand Vanda is officially opening at Takashimaya and [email protected]

Photo via Vanda

While the kiosk at [email protected] has been around for a while now, it's been in the soft launch phase prior to this, where there were only limited flavours available.

To celebrate the opening, there will be a buy-one-get-one-free promotion at both outlets this weekend (Aug. 19-21, 2022).

Besides classic flavours and locally inspired ones, Vanda also has a range of gelatos that are inspired by flowers, teas and herbs of Asia.

Its menu is divided into two main categories: Signature Gelatos and Premium Gelatos.

Have these in a cup, or pair it with Vanda’s in-house botanical cone, made with lavender and sakura, laced with herbs like basil, thyme and rosemary.

Photo via Vanda

Photo via Vanda

Signature Gelatos (S$3.90 per scoop)

Flavours here include:

  • Chrysanthemum Goji Berries

    • Poached Pear Walnut

    • Sencha

    • Oolong

    • Salted Caramel

    Chrysanthemum Goji Berries. Photo via Vanda's Facebook page.

    Most of these have been infused with tea leaves or flowers for 36 hours, so that the flavours can really come through, running from light and floral to bold and subtly bitter.

    Premium Gelatos (S$4.90 per scoop)

    Yogurt Raspberry. Photo via Vanda's Facebook page.

    Seems like it's mostly classic flavours here, with an emphasis on "finest natural-origin" ingredients:

    • Coconut Pandan

    • Yogurt Raspberry

    • Salted Gula Melaka

    • Pistachio

    • Bacio (Dark Chocolate Hazelnut)

    • Single Origin Vanilla Bean

    Round off your gelatos with toppings, such as rice puffs, Lotus Biscoff crumbles, and yuzu peel. You can even powder: sakura powder, osmanthus powder and matcha powder.

    Photo via Vanda's Facebook page.

    Vanda Botanical Desserts

    Address:

    [email protected]

    #01-17

    Singapore 238895

    Takashimaya S.C.

    #B2-36A

    Singapore 238872

    Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm daily

    Top image via Vanda

