Gelato brand Vanda is officially opening at Takashimaya and [email protected]

While the kiosk at [email protected] has been around for a while now, it's been in the soft launch phase prior to this, where there were only limited flavours available.

To celebrate the opening, there will be a buy-one-get-one-free promotion at both outlets this weekend (Aug. 19-21, 2022).

Besides classic flavours and locally inspired ones, Vanda also has a range of gelatos that are inspired by flowers, teas and herbs of Asia.

Its menu is divided into two main categories: Signature Gelatos and Premium Gelatos.

Have these in a cup, or pair it with Vanda’s in-house botanical cone, made with lavender and sakura, laced with herbs like basil, thyme and rosemary.

Signature Gelatos (S$3.90 per scoop)

Flavours here include:

Chrysanthemum Goji Berries

Poached Pear Walnut

Sencha

Oolong

Salted Caramel

Most of these have been infused with tea leaves or flowers for 36 hours, so that the flavours can really come through, running from light and floral to bold and subtly bitter.

Premium Gelatos (S$4.90 per scoop)

Seems like it's mostly classic flavours here, with an emphasis on "finest natural-origin" ingredients:

Coconut Pandan

Yogurt Raspberry

Salted Gula Melaka

Pistachio

Bacio (Dark Chocolate Hazelnut)

Single Origin Vanilla Bean

Round off your gelatos with toppings, such as rice puffs, Lotus Biscoff crumbles, and yuzu peel. You can even powder: sakura powder, osmanthus powder and matcha powder.

Vanda Botanical Desserts

Address:

[email protected]

#01-17

Singapore 238895

Takashimaya S.C.

#B2-36A

Singapore 238872

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Top image via Vanda