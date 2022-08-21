2 still in hospital but in 'stable condition' after tree falls in Ulu Pandan

Two people remain in hospital after a tree near Ulu Pandan Community Club fell on Saturday evening (Aug. 20), injuring them.

In an update on Facebook on Aug. 21. Member of Parliament (MP) for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Christopher de Souza said a third person who was injured, an Ulu Pandan resident, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Two still in hospital but in "stable condition and recovering"

De Souza said he paid a visit to the home of the resident, Neo, who was discharged from hospital yesterday.

"I am greatly relieved he is alright and wants to get back running along the rail corridor as soon as possible - he has such an amazingly positive and optimistic attitude," said de Souza.

The MP said he has been kept regularly updated on the health and condition of the other two persons who are still in hospital.

The two are not residents of Ulu Pandan, de Souza's ward in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

He added that they are in stable condition and are recovering.

De Souza said he had planned to visit them in hospital, but was advised to engage them in a Zoom session on Aug. 22 instead, owing to safe management measures in hospitals and that they still needed to rest a bit more.

Will look into ensuring the health of trees in CC compound

De Souza said the experience was a "key learning point" and he will chair a meeting "to learn how we can learn from it and put in measures to reduce the risks of repeats".

These measures include ensuring the health of trees within the Community Club compound, and studying the increased availability of access points for ambulances along the rail corridor.

"Please be assured of my personal attention to this matter," he added.

