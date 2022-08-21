Back

3 people sent to hospital after tree falls near Ulu Pandan Community Club

Two of them were found trapped under the fallen tree.

Low Jia Ying | August 21, 2022, 11:17 AM

Three people were conveyed to hospital after a large tree fell in the vicinity of Ulu Pandan Community Club on Aug. 20.

Two people were found trapped under the fallen tree, while a third person was found injured close to the tree.

SCDF rescuers had to cut through fallen tree to free trapped persons

In response to queries from Mothership, SCDF said it was alerted to a rescue incident at 170 Ghim Moh Road, the address of Ulu Pandan Community Club, at about 5:55pm on Saturday.

SCDF firefighters and Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rescuers had to lower themselves down a slope and make their way through some vegetation to reach the incident site.

@afy.suave2 Tree fell on a man while cycling. Thank you #SCDF & #SPF for the fast response! Salute! 🫡 #afysuave #mgakasuave #sgviral #mothershipsg #singaporetiktok ♬ original sound - Afy Suave

After ensuring the stability of the fallen tree, SCDF rescuers immediately commenced the rescue operation.

"In order to access the two trapped persons, various cutting equipment were used to cut through the fallen tree and branches to reach the two trapped persons," said SCDF.

Emergency medical specialists from SCDF were also on scene to closely monitor the vital signs of both trapped persons.

SCDF said K9 search dogs were also deployed "as an added measure", to ensure that there was no one else trapped within the area.

All three people were conveyed to the National University Hospital "in a conscious and stable condition", added SCDF.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the three people were passers-by in the area when the tree fell.

Professional arborist will assess health of tree

Member of Parliament (MP) for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Christopher de Souza told The Straits Times that a professional arborist will be called in to assess the health of the tree.

The MP said he will be visiting the three affected people in hospital.

In February 2021, a woman died after a tree fell on her in Marsiling Park. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In February this year, a driver was trapped in his car after a tree fell near a Punggol car park, piercing through the windscreen of the car. There were no injuries reported.

Top photos via @afy.suave2/TikTok and Google Maps

