Twoset Violin performing at Victoria Concert Hall S'pore on Nov. 16, 2022, with S'pore Symphony Orchestra

Twoset Violin is coming to Singapore for a physical, "proper" concert.

The duo consists of YouTubers/ classical violinists Brett Yang, 30, and Eddy Chen, 29, who are best known for their comedic and educational content on classical music.

To celebrate the impending milestone of hitting four million subscribers, the musicians will be performing at Victoria Concert Hall with Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) on Nov. 16, 2022.

As top-tier soloists have previously performed with SSO, both Yang and Chen described the collaboration as a "dream come true" for them.

Yang will be playing Felix Mendelssohn's violin concerto, while both Yang and Chen will do a duet with Johann Sebastian Bach's double concerto.

The evening will open with a piece from SSO as well.

Twoset will stay back for signings and photos, Yang said.

Chen added: "We can't say too much because there's still like, some things we're planning, but this is gonna be our most professional 'traditional' classical music concert."

The audience can expect "pretty cool surprises" as well, he revealed.

Open rehearsal

On the day of Nov. 16, open rehearsal will start at 10am, which members of the public can also attend.

There are limited seats for both the open rehearsal and the concert itself.

However, the latter will be live-streamed and broadcast to audiences around the world for free.

Tickets will be available from Aug. 18, 10am.

Top image via Twoset Violin's Instagram page, Singapore Symphony Orchestra/Google Maps