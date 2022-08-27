Back

S'porean man, 65, & Bangladeshi man, 32, die in 2 separate workplace accidents

There have been a total of 36 workplace fatalities in 2022.

Fiona Tan | August 27, 2022, 09:06 PM

Two male workers – a 65-year-old Singaporean and 32-year-old Bangladeshi – have met with accidents at their respective workplaces, resulting in their deaths.

Singaporean passed away on Aug. 25

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told Mothership that the Singaporean worker passed away on Aug. 25.

Forklift moved suddenly

The ministry said in an Aug. 27 statement that the man was transporting a forklift at Kranji Water Reclamation Plant on Aug. 25.

He was securing the forklift to a low-bed lorry at about 11:15am when it "suddenly" moved forward and ran over him.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that it conveyed the man to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The man succumbed to his injuries shortly after, according to MOM.

PUB, which operates the plant, expressed their condolences and said it will render support to the man's family, according to CNA.

It added that it will assist the manpower ministry with their investigations.

Bangladeshi passed away on Aug. 26

The Bangladeshi man passed away in a separate accident on Aug. 26.

Base of concrete lamppost toppled

MOM said the man was unloading the base of a concrete lamppost with a lorry loader at a construction site in Woodlands.

The load toppled onto the man at around 1pm during the unrigging,

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

37 workplace fatalities in 2022 so far

Including the recent two deaths, there have been 36 workplace fatalities in 2022 so far.

From this number, five of these fatalities took place in the month of August 2022 alone.

Recently, a 72-year-old Singaporean traffic controller, died after he was run over by a truck in a separate workplace accident on Aug. 25.

In response to Mothership's queries, MOM said it is "deeply concerned" with the high number of workplace fatalities this year, adding that the ministry will be introducing further measures to strengthen workplace safety.

MOM said it expects employers and supervisors to give their utmost priority to the safety of their workers and will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against any employer found to be at fault.

The ministry is currently investigating the causes of these fatalities and more information will be announced when a review is complete.

Other workplace accidents in 2022

