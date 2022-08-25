S'porean traffic controller, 72, dies after getting run over by truck

A 72-year-old traffic controller died on Aug. 16 after he was run over by a truck at a farm in Lim Chu Kang, owned by Chew's Agriculture, a local egg producer, reported The Straits Times.

According to an alert by the Workplace Safety and Health Council (WSHC) on Aug. 24, the Singaporean worker was trying to get the truck driver's attention, when the driver suddenly moved forward, running over the worker.

Worker died at hospital

The fatal accident took place at 7:30am on Aug. 16 at a farm located at 150 Neo Tiew Road, which is owned by Chew's Agriculture.

The truck had stopped at the main gate, where it was waiting to exit onto the main road.

The traffic controller, who was an employee of the farm, moved to the left of the truck to get the driver's attention, before moving to the front of the truck.

The truck suddenly moved forward, and ran over the worker.

The worker was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later died, according to ST.

Investigations are still ongoing.

34 fatal workplace accidents so far

The 72-year-old worker's death was the 33rd fatal workplace accident in 2022.

The death of a 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker who fell into the sea after the cement pier he was on collapsed on Aug. 22 takes the total number of fatal workplace accidents to 34 this year.

The number of workplace fatalities in 2022 has seen a sharp increase.

There were 37 fatal workplace accidents for the whole of 2021, and 30 in 2020, according to statistics from the Ministry of Manpower.

