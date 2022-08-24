Body of missing worker retrieved from waters near Keppel Shipyard: SCDF

The body of a 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker who went missing after the concrete pier he was standing on collapsed into the sea has been found.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that the body was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Body found

In response to queries from Mothership, a Keppel Shipyard spokesperson said that the body of the missing subcontract worker who fell into the sea on Monday (Aug. 22) was found on Wednesday morning.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and are rendering our full assistance to them," added the spokesperson.

On Wednesday (Aug. 24), SCDF said it had stood down its resources for the search operation to locate the missing worker the night before, according to the Straits Times.

Crane toppled

On Monday (Aug. 22) at around 11:40am, a crane along a pier at Keppel Shipyard toppled, and ended up leaning against a vessel that was berthed next to the pier.

Part of the concrete pier on which the crane was standing on had collapsed.

The incident caused two workers to fall into the sea. One of the workers was rescued from the sea and is in stable condition.

Four other workers suffered minor injuries.

Keppel Shipyard said it "deeply regrets" incident

The Keppel Shipyard spokesperson added that it is working closely with the authorities to conduct thorough investigations and review.

"Keppel Shipyard values the safety and life of every worker and we deeply regret this tragic incident," said the spokesperson.

Top photo via Raja Sivasamy/FB