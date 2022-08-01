1 worker missing at sea after part of concrete pier collapses at Keppel Shipyard, 4 injured

Four workers suffered minor injuries and another is still missing after a large structure at Keppel Shipyard collapsed into the sea at around 10:40am on Aug. 22.

According to a Mothership reader, divers were still searching for the missing worker out at sea at 9:45am on Aug. 23.

Crane topples, concrete pier collapses

In response to queries from Mothership, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson confirmed that a workplace accident had occurred at Keppel Shipyard, located at 51 Pioneer Sector 1.

A crane along a pier had toppled and ended up leaning against a vessel that was berthed next to the pier, said the spokesperson.

"Part of the concrete pier on which the crane was standing on had collapsed. This also caused the crane to be partially submerged under water," the spokesperson further explained.

A Keppel Shipyard spokesperson said the incident caused two workers to fall into the sea.

"We have rescued one of the workers who is in stable condition, while the other worker is currently missing," added the spokesperson.

Keppel Shipyard said it is working with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Police Coast Guard on the search operations.

Search operations for missing worker ongoing

MOM said a 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker who was on the pier fell into the sea, and is still missing.

Search operations are ongoing.

The worker is employed by Kumarann Marine Pte Ltd.

Four other workers, two Bangladeshis, one Chinese national and one Singaporean, suffered minor injuries, and are in stable condition, said MOM.

MOM is investigating the cause of the accident, and has stopped all works at the pier.

SCDF said it received a call for a rescue incident at the Shipyard at about 12pm on Aug. 22.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, a shore crane was found leaning against a berthed vessel. SCDF conveyed two persons to National University Hospital. A person is currently unaccounted for. SCDF search operations are ongoing." SCDF added.

The Keppel Shipyard spokesperson added:

"Keppel Shipyard values the life and safety of every worker and is working closely with the authorities to conduct thorough investigations. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this juncture."

Two workers died in Keppel Shipyard accident in March 2022

This is the second major accident at Keppel Shipyard in this year alone.

Earlier in March 2022, two workers died after getting thrown off a structure on a docked vessel at Keppel Shipyard.

According to The Straits Times, the Bangladeshi workers, aged 30 and 42, were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after they fell onto the dock below.

There has been a sharp rise in workplace fatalities in 2022.

As of Aug. 3, there have already been 32 workplace fatalities in 2022, compared to 37 for the whole of 2021, and 30 in 2020, according to statistics from MOM.

