Najib's supporters gather outside court, cry as he goes to prison

Najib Razak, former Malaysian prime minister, convicted felon, and subject of several other corruption investigations, exhausted his final appeal in Aug. 23.

He has now started his 12 year sentence at Kajang prison.

Fears for tears

Najib's arrival at the Malaysian Palace of Justice (which houses the Federal Court) was met, as it usually was, with crowds of supporters sporting "Bossku" paraphernalia.

Bossku, which means "my boss", is a popular nickname for Najib.

Over 200 people gathered outside the Palace of Justice today in a show of support for former PM @NajibRazak in his SRC International appeal at the Federal Court.



Arriving just after 9.20am, Najib is greeted by chants of “Bossku” and “Lawan”. pic.twitter.com/VDSYaqE7v6 — TheVibes.com (@thevibesnews) August 23, 2022

But as the news of his failed appeal filtered out, his supporters expressed their disappointment and anger.

Najib supporters spotted crying yesterday after news broke that the former prime minister would be incarcerated. pic.twitter.com/sQvfE78NVb — raveena (@RaveenaNagotra) August 24, 2022

Some have questioned the legitimacy of the court and the chief justice.

"Kami tak boleh terima!" says a Najib

supporter if the court upholds his guilty verdict. She questioned the integrity of the chief justice for repeatedly rejecting Najib's requests to postpone the hearing.



Video: Aminah Farid



Read: https://t.co/NFAlzRdCSD pic.twitter.com/5OxJHCeRao — Aminah Farid (@aminahfarid_) August 23, 2022

Jailhouse Rock

Najib has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of RM210 million (S$65.6 million) in July 2020 for the misappropriation of funds from 1MDB subsidiary SRC International. He has been attempting to delay the start of his sentence ever since, by attempting to dismiss his lawyers or recusing the Chief Justice.

But on Aug. 23, he exhausted his possible appeals after his final attempt, to force the recusal of the chief justice, failed.

There has been much speculation as to whether he can receive a royal pardon, and whether he'd have to give up his seat in parliament representing Pekan in Pahang.

The Star reported that Malaysian Speaker of Parliament Azhar Azizan Harun said that Najib must apply for a royal pardon within 14 days, or would "automatically cease to be an MP".

It was initially speculated that he would be heading to Sungai Buloh prison, where opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had been held twice before. This expectation prompted a small gaggle of press to gather outside.

Petugas media mula berkumpul di pintu masuk #Penjara #SungaiBuloh bagi menantikan ketibaan bekas Perdana Menteri, Datuk Seri #NajibRazak pic.twitter.com/BvVUOeZVec — The Malaysia Post (@PostMalaysia) August 23, 2022

But he was ultimately conveyed to Kajang prison instead, with several convoys of motorcyclists allegedly showing up to see for themselves if what they had been told was true, as reported by The Star.

Najib Razak arrives at the Kajang Prison to start his 12-year prison sentence. pic.twitter.com/Dz0sIojhTi — Raja Petra Bin Raja Kamarudin (@RajaPetra) August 23, 2022

Carry on my wayward son

Najib himself lamented the result, musing on the 46 years he had spent in politics.

His daughter, similarly, bemoaned the result, but issued defiant words, saying "Bossku does not end here."

The next day, on Aug. 24, a small crowd of Najib supporters took to the streets near the Istana Negara, apparently to try to obtain a royal pardon for Najib.

But on Aug. 25, according to The Star, Malaysian police were looking to speak to the participants of the march.

Penyokong Najib Razak kelihatan diperkarangan pintu 3 Istana Negara bagi menyerahkan referandum untuk pengampunan Diraja oleh NR yang baru menjalani hukuman penjaranya di Penjara Kajang semalam pic.twitter.com/jcAiINm2OS — Van Jed 🏴 (@ShafwanZaidon) August 24, 2022

The president of UMNO, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is himself facing 47 charges of corruption, said that the party would stand behind Najib in other court hearings, according to The Malaysian Insight.

He also said that the conviction would not "erase the great service of Najib".

However, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaacob, also of UMNO, declined to mention the case directly, instead saying his focus was on governing, as reported by The Star.

Don't stop believing

Many on social media attributed the result to the 2018 general election that unseated Najib, and paved the way for his prosecution.

Democratic Action Party Member of Parliament Hannah Yeoh of the opposition evoked the struggles of voters in 2018 to show that their effort had borne fruit.

23 August 2022

For everyone who crossed oceans and mountains to come back to vote for a change on 9 May 2018, your vote did not go to waste. — Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) August 23, 2022

Much praise was directed towards Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and the four other judges on the appeals panel.

Someday our future generations will learn what happened to our country today and they will forever be indebted and thankful she was where she is today.



CJ Tengku Maimun ❤️ pic.twitter.com/751EwJ7dHJ — Alex Iskandar Liew (@alex_iskandar) August 23, 2022

Thank you for restoring the faith of all Malaysians CJ Tengku Maimun and team#NajibFinalAppeal #TengkuMaimun pic.twitter.com/79yT1g0t6F — Mohamad Shafiq ™ (@Shafi_Q) August 23, 2022

It should be noted that social media reactions appeared to be heavily tilted against Najib, so much so that Malaysian newspapers such as the New Straits Times took time to document it.

The paper noted that over 20,000 tweets that referenced "Najib" and "Sungai Buloh" had been sent.

Here we go

Perhaps the biggest in-joke with the most preparation was a specially prepared twitter handle, parodying famous football journalist Fabrizio Romano, but with a twist.

Najib Razak to @penjarasgbuloh, here we go! Full agreement reached on both court and player side - been told that deal valid until 2034. 🚨👮🏼‍♂️ #Najib



Contract agreed with Court for 12 years fixed plus no additions.



Understand transfer to Sungai Buloh will be completed today. pic.twitter.com/vhiLlStx59 — Fab Rahman (@FabriRahman) August 23, 2022

However, unlike the real Romano, the tweet was not Tier 1: it got the transfer destination wrong.

