Titus Low's new ice cream cafe, Only Creamery, paying up to S$4,500 for F&B manager

His favourite position is now CEO.

Mandy How | August 16, 2022, 05:03 PM

After OnlyFans, online personality Titus Low has moved on to a new venture—Only Creamery.

The ice cream parlour, which is slated to open in Chinatown "soon", put up a job ad up in July 2022.

Low, 22, is hiring for two positions: service crew and operations manager.

Service crew are expected to prepare the drinks and desserts, recommend flavours to the customers, as well as perform cashiering duties and cleaning duties.

The salary for full-timers was not stated, but simply listed as "negotiable".

Part-timers will be paid S$10 to S$12 an hour.

F&B operations manager

The second role comes with much more responsibilities.

According to Only Creamery's website, its operations manager has to:

  • Organise, direct and evaluate food and beverage service

  • Recruitment and training of staff

  • Shift scheduling

  • Performance management; monitor staff performance and provide feedback

  • Purchase and control of inventory

  • Monitor revenues and expenses

  • Ensure practice of health and safety regulations

  • Negotiate supplier arrangements for food and beverage products

  • Organise and plan for food deliveries / events for corporate orders / events / group buy / B2B orders

  • Manage customers’ feedback and questions

For their efforts, they will be paid to S$2,700 to S$4,500 a month.

Both the pay and working hours are "negotiable", although the manager has to be able to work past 11pm.

Those who want to apply for a position can find out how here.

Collaboration with Hundred Acre Creamery

Not much has been revealed about the cafe yet, but we do know that it is a collaboration with the popular Hundred Acre Creamery in Clementi.

Going by the the job ad, however, it seems like Low has plans to expand the business in the future: "Join our team and grow with us! Together, we will learn about doing business, running a (few) cafe(s), and growing them together!"

Only Creamery's dine-in menu is currently missing from its site, but a short description lets on that they plan to offer a "wide range" of gelato, sorbet, dairy-free waffles, Vietnamese coffee, and artisanal tea.

Customers can also get a preview of the flavours from the online shop—those on sale include Strawberry Cheesecake, Honey Chrysanthemum, Hojicha Mochi, and Peanut Butter Banana.

From time to time, Low gives his followers a glimpse of the cafe on his own Instagram account as well:

Top image via Titus Low's Instagram page

