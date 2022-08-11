Think S’poreans are ‘boring’ & ‘unhelpful’? S’poreans on TikTok prove you wrong.

Stereotypes and generalisations: As someone who lives in a melting pot of Asian cultures called Singapore, I’ve heard plenty of not-so-nice ones.

But as most of us would know, stereotypes do not define an entire group of people.

And there are many instances to prove this.

Here’s a look at some of my favourite TikTok videos that show how Singaporeans defied negative expectations of what Singapore is like.

Ballooning kindness

Growing up in Singapore, many of us would have heard of Singa the Courtesy Lion and the Singapore Kindness Movement.

Seems like the movement wasn’t in vain, based on how this TikTok video turned out, which portrays how effortless it is to be kind to one another.

User Phoebe Liew documented how her mother’s birthday balloons were “gone with the wind” just as her family members were giving chase.

After the TikTok video was posted, several people helped by commenting that they saw the balloons within the vicinity.

Liew posted a subsequent TikTok video that showed her father going to the location to collect the balloons.

To their surprise, a kind stranger had tied the balloons to a post so that it wouldn’t fly off any further.

Strangers working together to find some birthday balloons that flew away? That’s wholesome.

Passion and compassion

Growing up Asian, many of us might have heard our parents telling us to become doctors, engineers or lawyers, and might have faced their wrath if we ever considered pursuing arts as a career.

Due to these expectations and stereotypes, Singaporeans are often seen as “uncreative” or “boring”.

But this elderly man in Tiong Bahru has shown us that these stereotypes are definitely untrue.

73-year-old Akira Takahashi is often seen in public singing using a makeshift karaoke system and painting umbrellas at the same time.

Talented and a multitasker? We could never.

Since 2021, the retired art director, who has been in Singapore since the 1970s, started painting dogs, flowers and other animals on umbrellas as a hobby to pass time.

As a dog lover, he paints dogs and gives part of his earnings to a local dog shelter.

Awwww.

Love thy neighbour

Like me, you’ve probably heard of older folks reminiscing about the good ol’ days and lamenting that the “kampung spirit” is long gone.

However, celebrity chef and television personality Chef Bob debunked this stereotype by documenting the adorable interactions he has with his neighbour.

Affectionately calling her Nenek Cina (that’s “Chinese grandmother” in Malay), Chef Bob often posts about how well they get along and their frequent gift exchanges to celebrate the different multicultural occasions.

This TikTok video, for example, shows how she taught him about the Winter Solstice and even gave him some tang yuan to enjoy.

Chef Bob often returns the favour, once even gifting his neighbour a sumptuous Hari Raya spread and a brand new saucepan set.

Uniquely Singapore

From these TikTok videos, I’ve learnt that every person is uniquely Singaporean.

While Singapore is often called the “Little Red Dot”, there are many interesting individuals and personalities in Singapore that we may not be fully aware of.

To show just that, TikTok has produced a fun and entertaining video that also helps to dispel myths and perceptions about Singapore, like, ahem, how the Marina Bay Sands isn’t in Tennessee.

Besides, TikTok has also brought together local talents of diverse backgrounds like @ianjeevan @fauziazzhar @[email protected] who help to showcase the beauty of the Singapore people, culture and landmarks.

See if you can spot them here:

