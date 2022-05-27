Back

Elderly man paints dogs, cats, rabbits & lambs on umbrellas in Tiong Bahru

Street art.

Belmont Lay | May 27, 2022, 01:33 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An elderly man was spotted painting umbrellas in Tiong Bahru.

A video of him casually doodling on an umbrella while surrounded by four other hand-painted umbrellas was put up on TikTok on May 7.

@arethalzy 🥺🥺☂️ #tiktoksg #fyp ♬ original sound - aretha

However, the man is no stranger to many people in Singapore.

The 73-year-old man, Akira Takahash, is regularly spotted in public painting and singing using a makeshift karaoke system.

A retired art director, he took to painting umbrellas on the streets of Singapore since 2021 as a hobby to pass the time, while belting Bee Gees tunes.

He previously told Our Grandfather Story that he avoids painting people, explaining: "The person being drawn would scold me because the painting would look like someone else."

As a dog lover, Akira paints dogs and gives part of his earnings to a local dog shelter.

He also paints other animals and flowers, or whatever takes his fancy.

As to how he does it, he cannot explain though.

He said previously: "When I paint, my hands just keep moving, as if someone else is helping me paint. The pictures just come out. I can't explain it."

All media via

S'pore has enough chicken, no need to hoard: Desmond Tan

Surge buying and hoarding will empty out the shelves as the supply chain cannot keep up.

May 27, 2022, 12:48 PM

S'pore now has its 1st boys' love drama, featuring local & Thai cast

Boys' love dramas, or BL, is a genre that has grown popular in Thailand and Taiwan.

May 27, 2022, 12:48 PM

Cashback on hawker meals & other hidden DBS PayLah! app perks you miss every day

Rewards for spending on daily meals & necessities.

May 27, 2022, 12:20 PM

No takers for dishwashing job until Orchard Rd restaurant offers S$3,500 salary

F&B manpower crunch.

May 27, 2022, 11:40 AM

Japan to open to visitors from low-risk countries, such as S'pore, but they must be in tour groups

Individual tourists travelling alone will not be granted entry.

May 27, 2022, 03:55 AM

Korean primary schoolboy caught recording female schoolmate while she was using the toilet

The victim's mother says that her daughter finds it 'painful' when she runs into the offender in school.

May 27, 2022, 01:58 AM

S'pore man, 33, slapped with fresh charge for raping woman, 61, at exercise corner while out on bail

The judge rejected his latest application for bail.

May 27, 2022, 01:04 AM

BTS to join Joe Biden at White House to discuss 'Asian inclusion' & 'anti-Asian hate crimes'

The group has previously condemned racial discrimination.

May 26, 2022, 11:59 PM

Woodlands Checkpoint to be expanded, govt to take back 9 Marsiling HDB blocks

HDB will build about 1,100 replacement flats in a new precinct at Woodlands Street 13.

May 26, 2022, 09:33 PM

OCBC ordered to set aside S$330m regulatory capital over 'deficiencies' in managing phishing scams

The scams came to light in Dec. 2021.

May 26, 2022, 09:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.