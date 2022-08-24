Back

Fans of SNSD's Tiffany crowd at Orchard Road despite heavy rain

True SONEs.

Fasiha Nazren | August 24, 2022, 08:22 PM

Tiffany Young, a member of South Korean girl group Girls' Generation (SNSD) is in town for a guest appearance at the media preview of Lancôme’s beauty tech flagship this evening (Aug. 24).

The event is at Orchard Road, outside Mandarin Gallery.

Large crowd

Despite the wet weather, many SONEs (as SNSD fans are affectionately called) gathered outside Mandarin Gallery to catch a glimpse of their idol.

A fan that Mothership spoke to revealed that some came as early 6:30am on Aug. 24.

Some even took medical leave to attend the event.

High spirits

Fans seem to be in high spirits as they began to chorus along to "Gee", one of SNSD's popular hits, prior to Young's arrival.

Young soon arrived at around 7:40 pm.

Video by Mothership.

Spotted on Aug. 23

On Aug. 23, some lucky passersby managed to sneak a peek at Tiffany at the same venue, a day before the actual event.

Top image from @tiffanyyoungofficial and @vancomyxin on Twitter.

