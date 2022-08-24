Fans of SNSD's Tiffany crowd at Orchard Road despite heavy rain

Tiffany Young, a member of South Korean girl group Girls' Generation (SNSD) is in town for a guest appearance at the media preview of Lancôme’s beauty tech flagship this evening (Aug. 24).

The event is at Orchard Road, outside Mandarin Gallery.

Large crowd

Despite the wet weather, many SONEs (as SNSD fans are affectionately called) gathered outside Mandarin Gallery to catch a glimpse of their idol.

Pathway is pretty much blocked by Sones now 😆 pic.twitter.com/QvGH4pMogo — piptaezo (@vancomyxin) August 24, 2022

Very packed 🥺 pic.twitter.com/s82kpAMDeE — A living thing (@YAIwinks) August 24, 2022

A fan that Mothership spoke to revealed that some came as early 6:30am on Aug. 24.

Some even took medical leave to attend the event.

High spirits

Fans seem to be in high spirits as they began to chorus along to "Gee", one of SNSD's popular hits, prior to Young's arrival.

Everyone’s singing along to Gee now pic.twitter.com/oxzJkLHNpV — piptaezo (@vancomyxin) August 24, 2022

Young soon arrived at around 7:40 pm.

Spotted on Aug. 23

On Aug. 23, some lucky passersby managed to sneak a peek at Tiffany at the same venue, a day before the actual event.

Tiffany already at the venue event #TiffanyYoung pic.twitter.com/sjIDmaK7Pn — ❀𝓽𝓸𝓾𝓳𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼 𝓫𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮 𝓣𝓲𝓯𝓯𝓪𝓷𝔂 ❀ (@nemz_801) August 23, 2022

Top image from @tiffanyyoungofficial and @vancomyxin on Twitter.