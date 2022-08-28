The Original Vadai opens new outlet at Geylang Serai market

The Original Vadai has opened a new outlet in the east.

Eighth outlet

Its newest and eighth outlet is located at Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre.

Calling it the "place where it all started", the new stall is on the second floor of the market.

The Original Vadai carries a variety of variations like prawn, ikan bilis and cheese, and even sweet offerings like chocolate vadai.

They also have skewers like chicken liver and chicken gizzard.

The Original Vadai has seven other outlets in Jewel Changi Airport, Kampung Admiralty, Aljunied MRT, Century Square, Golden Mile Food Centre, Joo Chiat and Amoy Street Food Centre.

Started at night markets

The family-run business had been selling vadai at night markets for decades before finding a permanent location at Haig Road Hawker Centre in 2019.

However, they were forced to shutter in less than one month.

In 2020, The Original Vadai opened a stall at Golden Mile Food Centre and has expanded to more stalls since then.

Top image from @theoriginalvadai and @pasar_malam_sg on Instagram