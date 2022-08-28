Back

The Original Vadai opens new outlet at Geylang Serai market

Yum.

Fasiha Nazren | August 28, 2022, 06:42 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Original Vadai has opened a new outlet in the east.

Eighth outlet

Its newest and eighth outlet is located at Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Original Vadai (@theoriginalvadai)

Calling it the "place where it all started", the new stall is on the second floor of the market.

The Original Vadai carries a variety of variations like prawn, ikan bilis and cheese, and even sweet offerings like chocolate vadai.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pasar Malam SG حلال (@pasar_malam_sg)

They also have skewers like chicken liver and chicken gizzard.

The Original Vadai has seven other outlets in Jewel Changi Airport, Kampung Admiralty, Aljunied MRT, Century Square, Golden Mile Food Centre, Joo Chiat and Amoy Street Food Centre.

Started at night markets

The family-run business had been selling vadai at night markets for decades before finding a permanent location at Haig Road Hawker Centre in 2019.

However, they were forced to shutter in less than one month.

In 2020, The Original Vadai opened a stall at Golden Mile Food Centre and has expanded to more stalls since then.

Top image from @theoriginalvadai and @pasar_malam_sg on Instagram

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

S'pore couple burgled of newly bought Rolex watches on last day of Europe honeymoon

Oh no.

August 28, 2022, 06:32 PM

Car suspended over drain along Admiralty Road after road accident

A person sustained minor injuries.

August 28, 2022, 04:19 PM

More than 8 juvenile sharks found dead in S'pore waters

All of the sharks had damage to the gill area.

August 28, 2022, 03:32 PM

Yishun porridge shop accused of obstructing HDB walkway with cardboard boxes & clothes racks

Residents living in the block are worried about the items being a fire hazard.

August 28, 2022, 03:31 PM

M'sian army apologises for breakdowns of tank & prime mover in KL roads over past 2 days

They assured the public that this will never happen again.

August 28, 2022, 01:46 PM

S'pore woman, 56, puts mannequin head outside HDB flat to scare neighbour into keeping quiet

It did not work.

August 28, 2022, 12:37 PM

M'sian woman had affair after husband accused her of being infertile, became pregnant with other man's child

The couple was referred to counsellors.

August 28, 2022, 12:20 PM

You can drive a S$200,000 BMW in S’pore with just S$10,000 upfront

Have you always wanted to drive a BMW without the stress of a long-term commitment?

August 28, 2022, 11:00 AM

S'poreans who rescue cyber slavery victims offer glimpse of life inside scam compounds in Southeast Asia

Tricking people into working as scammers by luring them over with false job advertisements has become a major criminal industry in Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia and Myanmar.

August 28, 2022, 07:56 AM

S'poreans & M'sians roast National Geographic UK for saying Gardens By The Bay located in S'pore in M'sia

After the British empire ended, this is what we get.

August 28, 2022, 03:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.