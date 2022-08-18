Taobao's RMB 299 (S$61) free shipping by air to S'pore promo ending Aug. 25, 2022

Taobao is ending its free shipping promotion to Singapore on Aug. 25, 2022, and you might have seen your friends mourning its demise.

Currently, orders of RMB 299 (S$61) and above are entitled to free shipping to Singapore, and buyers can choose to have their parcels shipped by air or by sea.

That being said, there's a curated list of items which you have to choose from in order to qualify.

Before you rush to place your orders, we're here to tell you that all is not lost.

The fine print

While we were initially taken aback by the news, we realised something after peering closer at the announcement, which reads:

"Our 299 yuan free shipping [promotion] by air for Singapore [addresses] will end on Aug. 25, 2022."

Key words: by air.

In other words, even after the current promo ends, you'll still be entitled to free shipping if your items are shipped by sea should you meet the other requirements.

The announcement states that prices for shipments sent by air are to be confirmed at a later date.

What's the difference?

The rule of thumb is that shipments by sea take longer to arrive in Singapore.

There are also certain items, such as bulky ones, electrically-charged devices and certain liquids, which can only be sent by sea.

In the end, there isn't that big of a difference with the change of the shipping promo -- except in waiting time.

Top photos from Taobao