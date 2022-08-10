Takashimaya's mooncake fair back with more than 50 brands, sampling available

Takashimaya's yearly mooncake fair is back and with fewer Covid-19 restrictions to boot.

Running from Aug. 4 t0 Sep. 10, 2022 both online and offline, the Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration sees more than 50 brands selling mooncakes, tea, and other related gifts.

After two years of the pandemic, shoppers are finally able to sample mooncakes before deciding if they want to buy them.

The sampling is not available at every stall though, but it's good enough.

You'll find the whole gamut of products, from heritage bakeries to hotel brands, traditional baked mooncakes to newfangled snowskin flavours and everything in between.

Merchant and product highlights

Here are some merchant highlights:

Andaz Singapore (New)

Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore

Marina Bay Sands Singapore (New)

Peony Jade Restaurant

TWG Tea

Kee Wah Bakery

MDM Ling Bakery

Kele

Bengawan Solo

Disney Collection by Hock Wang (New)

Aroma Truffle

Chang Ho Sek

Thy Moh Chan (online only)

From Andaz Singapore comes the Teh Gao Siew Dai mooncake, which features lotus paste infused with milk tea.

If you're looking for a cute and convenient snack, there's Tiger Tubbies from Goodwood Park Hotel. Each bite-sized tiger is filled with lotus seed paste and a quarter of salted egg yolk.

Its crust is quite crumbly but not as buttery as we would have liked, although that's a matter of personal preference.

Imperial Patisserie (HK) returns with its Lava Custard Mooncakes, while Ju Dim Sum Restaurant debuts with its Flaky Teochew Orh Nee Mooncakes.

Early birds who are planning to start the mooncake feasting early can earn themselves up to 30 per cent off selected brands during these periods:

In-store: Now till Aug. 17

Online: Now till Aug. 14

Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration @ Takashimaya

Where: Takashimaya Square B2, Food Hall, and Pillar Promotion

When:

Now till Sep. 10, 2022 (in-store)

Now till Aug. 31, 2022 (online)

Top image by Guan Zhen Tan