Back

Takashimaya's mooncake fair back with more than 50 brands, sampling available

Nice.

Mandy How | August 10, 2022, 07:35 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Takashimaya's yearly mooncake fair is back and with fewer Covid-19 restrictions to boot.

Running from Aug. 4 t0 Sep. 10, 2022 both online and offline, the Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration sees more than 50 brands selling mooncakes, tea, and other related gifts.

Photo by Guan Zhen Tan

Photo by Guan Zhen Tan

After two years of the pandemic, shoppers are finally able to sample mooncakes before deciding if they want to buy them.

The sampling is not available at every stall though, but it's good enough.

You'll find the whole gamut of products, from heritage bakeries to hotel brands, traditional baked mooncakes to newfangled snowskin flavours and everything in between.

Merchant and product highlights

Here are some merchant highlights:

  • Andaz Singapore (New)

  • Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore

  • Marina Bay Sands Singapore (New)

  • Peony Jade Restaurant

  • TWG Tea

  • Kee Wah Bakery

  • MDM Ling Bakery

  • Kele

  • Bengawan Solo

  • Disney Collection by Hock Wang (New)

  • Aroma Truffle

  • Chang Ho Sek

  • Thy Moh Chan (online only)

From Andaz Singapore comes the Teh Gao Siew Dai mooncake, which features lotus paste infused with milk tea.

If you're looking for a cute and convenient snack, there's Tiger Tubbies from Goodwood Park Hotel. Each bite-sized tiger is filled with lotus seed paste and a quarter of salted egg yolk.

Its crust is quite crumbly but not as buttery as we would have liked, although that's a matter of personal preference.

Photo via Goodwood Park Hotel

Imperial Patisserie (HK) returns with its Lava Custard Mooncakes, while Ju Dim Sum Restaurant debuts with its Flaky Teochew Orh Nee Mooncakes.

Could look like Dior if you stand far enough. Photo by Guan Zhen Tan.

Photo by Guan Zhen Tan

Photo by Guan Zhen Tan

Photo by Guan Zhen Tan

Photo by Guan Zhen Tan

Photo by Guan Zhen Tan

Photo by Guan Zhen Tan

It's snowskin mao shan wang inside, if you're not too distracted by the packaging. Photo by Guan Zhen Tan.

Photo by Guan Zhen Tan

Photo by Guan Zhen Tan

Early birds who are planning to start the mooncake feasting early can earn themselves up to 30 per cent off selected brands during these periods:

  • In-store: Now till Aug. 17

  • Online: Now till Aug. 14

Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration @ Takashimaya

Where: Takashimaya Square B2, Food Hall, and Pillar Promotion

When:

  • Now till Sep. 10, 2022 (in-store)

  • Now till Aug. 31, 2022 (online)

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image by Guan Zhen Tan

Indian state minister skewers 'small eyes' stereotype with a joke: 'I can see very well'

A politician with a penchant for humour.

August 10, 2022, 06:32 PM

Here’s a 5D4N itinerary to adult-only Maldives island for a perfect recharge

No kids' crying and shouting.

August 10, 2022, 06:00 PM

Man surprises Tharman & wife with portrait sketch while at event

From drawing strangers on the MRT to drawing politicians.

August 10, 2022, 05:24 PM

Former Sri Lankan president said to be leaving S'pore for Bangkok on Aug. 11

He has been in Singapore since Jul. 14.

August 10, 2022, 05:10 PM

Scammers allegedly posing as S'porean billionaire Peter Lim on Telegram & WhatsApp, police reports made

The real Peter Lim doesn't need to do this.

August 10, 2022, 05:01 PM

James Dyson receives Public Service Star award for contributions to S'pore's economic growth

Highest form of recognition for foreigners who have contributed to Singapore's economic growth.

August 10, 2022, 04:40 PM

Funeral hearse at Woodlands carpark catches fire on National Day afternoon

The cause of fire is under investigation.

August 10, 2022, 04:24 PM

Woman initially upset about service calls for patience for Clementi Mall Swensen's employees with autism

"Don't jump the gun too quickly like myself," wrote Sindhu RK Johnson on Facebook.

August 10, 2022, 04:06 PM

Shopee M'sia deletes listing with pictures of young boys for 'masturbation material' after viral Twitter post

Shopee has responded to the tweet.

August 10, 2022, 03:47 PM

S'pore Democratic Party targets Sembawang in next General Election

Staking a claim.

August 10, 2022, 03:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.