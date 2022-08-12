Back

Swensen's S'pore has Mao Shan Wang durian ice cream cake with edible 'thorns'

Not sharp.

Janelle Pang | August 12, 2022, 03:56 PM

Here's one durian you can eat with its thorns.

Swensen's now has a durian-shaped ice cream cake.

Like the real deal

Photo via Swensen's

While the Mao Shan Wang with Sea Salt Gula Melaka Ice Cream Cake looks almost like the real deal, the spiky exterior is actually hand-piped cream.

The interior of the cake is mao shan wang purée ice cream blended with sea salt and gula melaka.

Photo via Swensen's

From S$66

Here's how much it costs:

  • 500g: S$66

  • 1kg: S$88

It is available for purchase online here.

You can also get it at the following outlets:

  • Clementi Mall

  • NEX Mall

  • Tampines Mall

  • Plaza Singapura

  • Causeway Point

Do note that prices will be subject to service charge (dine-in) and GST.

Top image via Swensen's.

