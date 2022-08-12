Swensen's S'pore has Mao Shan Wang durian ice cream cake with edible 'thorns'

Here's one durian you can eat with its thorns.

Swensen's now has a durian-shaped ice cream cake.

Like the real deal

While the Mao Shan Wang with Sea Salt Gula Melaka Ice Cream Cake looks almost like the real deal, the spiky exterior is actually hand-piped cream.

The interior of the cake is mao shan wang purée ice cream blended with sea salt and gula melaka.

From S$66

Here's how much it costs:

500g: S$66

S$66 1kg: S$88

It is available for purchase online here.

You can also get it at the following outlets:

Clementi Mall

NEX Mall

Tampines Mall

Plaza Singapura

Causeway Point

Do note that prices will be subject to service charge (dine-in) and GST.

Top image via Swensen's.