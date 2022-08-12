Super Junior performing in S'pore on Sep. 3, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Popular K-pop boy group Super Junior will be performing in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The "Sorry, Sorry" hitmakers will hold the "Super Show 9: Road" concert on Sep. 3, 2022.
Tickets range from S$198 to S$328, excluding booking fees.
Here's a look at the seat map.
Tickets will go on sale from Aug. 13, 4pm onwards via:
- Ticketmaster's website
- Ticketmaster's hotline: +65 3158 8588
- All Singpost outlets
More information can be found here:
Top image from @superjunior on Instagram.
