Super Junior performing in S'pore on Sep. 3, 2022

Popular K-pop boy group Super Junior will be performing in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The "Sorry, Sorry" hitmakers will hold the "Super Show 9: Road" concert on Sep. 3, 2022.

Tickets range from S$198 to S$328, excluding booking fees.

Here's a look at the seat map.

Tickets will go on sale from Aug. 13, 4pm onwards via:

Ticketmaster's website

Ticketmaster's hotline: +65 3158 8588

All Singpost outlets

More information can be found here:

Top image from @superjunior on Instagram.