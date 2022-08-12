Back

Super Junior performing in S'pore on Sep. 3, 2022

Sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry.

Fasiha Nazren | August 12, 2022, 12:47 PM

Popular K-pop boy group Super Junior will be performing in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The "Sorry, Sorry" hitmakers will hold the "Super Show 9: Road" concert on Sep. 3, 2022.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 우린 슈퍼주니 어! 예요💙 (@superjunior)

Tickets range from S$198 to S$328, excluding booking fees.

Here's a look at the seat map.

Photo from ONE Production.

Tickets will go on sale from Aug. 13, 4pm onwards via:

  • Ticketmaster's website

  • Ticketmaster's hotline: +65 3158 8588

  • All Singpost outlets

More information can be found here:

Top image from @superjunior on Instagram.

