Steven Lim claims he sold his HDB flat & put S$300,000 in SingPost shares

Steven Lim, 45, is best known as one of Singapore's strangest personalities.

However, he can now also qualify as one of the biggest holders of SingPost shares among ordinary, middle-class mortals.

Buy SingPost shares claim

In a recent candid face-to-face interview, Lim revealed he bought close to S$300,000 worth of one single Singapore stock without portfolio diversification.

A snippet of his claim was shared to TikTok on Aug. 17, about two months after the longer interview, which was not focused on any particular topic and with the interviewee making many animal noises throughout, appeared on YouTube on June 13.

Sold flat, dumped proceeds into SingPost shares

Based on what Lim was saying, he had finalised the sale of his HDB flat several months ago in early 2022, and then put the proceeds from the sale together with some more money he already had into SingPost stocks.

His buying in of SingPost shares occurred some time after March 2022, according to the S$0.65 per share price he mentioned.

When asked initially what stock he bought, Lim, who played coy at first, quickly said without hesitation: "I put it all in, in one stock. Just one stock."

"Just between you and me, SingPost lah."

The interviewer then asked: "You went all in on SingPost?"

Lim replied: "I invested nearly about S$300,000 all in SingPost."

450,000 shares

He then revealed the specifics of his equity holding when he said at one point in the interview: "I bought in at S$0.65, 450,000 shares."

This comes up to S$292,500.

He further said the price hit S$0.73 at one point -- which was in late April and early May 2022, according to the price chart -- and it later sunk below S$0.68 from June 10.

Lim added that he was up S$30,000 to S$40,000 at that point based on his holding, but the global fall in equity prices resulted in a S$10,000 or so unrealised profit at that time.

SingPost shares are currently trading at S$0.62 price per share -- which means Lim is down S$13,500 or so.

Why bullish on SingPost?

Asked about his bullishness with regards to SingPost, Lim explained: "I just have confidence for this company. I know people still need the product. Need their services, by the way, they are not only in Singapore, they are doing globally, their trades and services as well."

He added: "Because at that time, even till now, I don't know what is your view on that, but I have strong belief on the company."

"If I'm not a strong believer, I would not have thrown S$300,000 in SingPost, am I right?"

"I only need to have one goal in mind."

"The final taking."

In response to the question of his price target for SingPost to exit his trade, Lim said he did not want to talk about it as it was "totally confidential".

Not mentioned in the interview is SingPost's mandatory annual dividend payout for ordinary shareholders.

The last round of declared dividend payout was 1.3 Singapore cents per unit.

At this rate, and if the next round of dividend payout amount per unit is the same, Lim will get S$5,850, based on his 450,000-unit holding if it is left unchanged.

Can retire now, he claims

Lim's boasts of his financial prowess is not new.

He has taken to the internet periodically over the years to talk about his purchases in stocks and the various businesses he owns, as well as claiming he could retire at any given time.

Asked about his retirement goals in this latest interview, Lim reiterated what he has publicly said before: "Actually, to be honest, for now I can even don't work for many, many years."

"I can actually eat Haidilao or Din Tai Fung for two persons, continuously, every single day, for 16 years," he also said, adding that he has done his calculations to come to this conclusion.

