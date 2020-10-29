Back

Steven Lim wonders if he should spend S$78,000 he earned in 7 months on Ferrari or 2nd hand car

What a dilemma.

Mandy How | October 29, 2020, 06:53 PM

Despite being the subject of relentless mockery for a good part of his career, Steven Lim is making headway in life.

Or making money, at least.

On Oct. 28, the former Singapore Idol contestant/ superstar/ celebrity Muay Thai champion proudly displayed his bank balance — all S$78,000 of it — and sought advice from Instagram followers on what he should do with the sum.

Image via Steven Lim's Instagram page

Image via Steven Lim's Instagram page

Image via Steven Lim's Instagram page

Image via Steven Lim's Instagram page

Lim is considering two ways to spend the cash:

1. Buying a car

Lim, however, is not sure if he should make a downpayment with the sum for a pre-owned Ferrari and take up a loan for the balance, or buy a second-hand car for S$18,000.

The personality also referenced influencer Naomi Neo's purchase of a Lamborghini, both in the current post and an earlier post.

"Recently, I see a very successful young 20 plus years old Chio Bu Youtuber bought herself a Lamborghini Huracan. I grasped my hands like an angel and was very envious and very proud of her! Her Lambo is so nice lor! N it is very cool purple! I immediately told myself, when I grow up I definitely wanna be like her!"

Lim has set his sights on a Ferrari instead of Lamborghini as he wants to avoid copying Neo.

2. Suing bullies for defamation

He is also looking for a lawyer to sue past bullies for defamation, and asks followers for recommendations.

Not afraid of being laughed at

While some might accuse him of being ostentatious, Lim is acutely aware that he may once again receive mockery for displaying the sum, which he called a "pathetic amount" and "meager popcorns" (meagre portions).

But with a fully paid house, Lim said that is not "not shy" as he has worked hard for every penny.

"I didn't steal, cheat, was polite and up to standard! 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍" the personality wrote in Chinese.

In April 2020, Lim started a dedication service on his Instagram page, where followers can pay S$100 for Lim to do a birthday shoutout for their friends.

Seven months later, Lim has apparently completed more than 600 videos and is S$78,000 richer to show for it.

"Of cos I must sincerely thank these over 600 hirers for their generous support too creating super moments n special memories for their loved ones!! ❤❤❤❤🥳🥳🥳🥳 At least they bother to celebrate your BDs n make it unique ok!!👍👍👍👍🥳🥳🥳🥳"

He ends his post thanking his followers in advance for their advice and comments.

Top image via Steven Lim's Instagram page

