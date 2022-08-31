South Korea to scrap pre-departure Covid-19 test requirement from Sep. 3

Starting Sep. 3, travellers entering South Korea will no longer have to take a pre-departure Covid-19 test.

PCR still required upon entry

However, they are still required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within the first 24 hours of their arrival into South Korea, according to Yonhap News Agency's report on Aug. 31.

This is a "minimum measure" to prevent the inflow and spread of overseas variants, the Second Vice Health Minister Lee Ki-il.

The number of Covid-19 infections in South Korea has been around 100,000 daily cases for the past few weeks after peaking in mid-August 2022.

Top image by Karen Lui and @shawnanggg/Unsplash