S'pore wins 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze in badminton mixed team event

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore won the bronze medal in the badminton mixed team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2, 2022.
Singapore beat England 3-0 in the third place play-off.
This is Singapore's fourth medal at the games.
The previous medals came from table tennis and swimming.
Game 1
Mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan beat Ben Lane and Lauren Smith 21-17, 25-23 to give Singapore the early lead.
Game 2
The next match featured Singapore's badminton darling and world champion Loh Kean Yew, who is world number nine, against 54th-ranked Toby Penty.
The match was tight.
The Englishman took the first set 25-23.
Loh won the second set 21-11.
He then went on to beat Penty 25-23 in the third set.
Game 3
With Singapore in a 2-0 lead, Yeo Jia Min defeated Freya Redfearn 21-18, 21-14 to secure the bronze medal.
Top photos via Badminton World Federation Facebook & Yeo Jiamin Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.