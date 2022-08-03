Back

S'pore wins 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze in badminton mixed team event

Another medal.

Belmont Lay | August 03, 2022, 11:07 AM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore won the bronze medal in the badminton mixed team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2, 2022.

Singapore beat England 3-0 in the third place play-off.

This is Singapore's fourth medal at the games.

The previous medals came from table tennis and swimming.

Game 1

Mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan beat Ben Lane and Lauren Smith 21-17, 25-23 to give Singapore the early lead.

Game 2

The next match featured Singapore's badminton darling and world champion Loh Kean Yew, who is world number nine, against 54th-ranked Toby Penty.

The match was tight.

The Englishman took the first set 25-23.

Loh won the second set 21-11.

He then went on to beat Penty 25-23 in the third set.

Game 3

With Singapore in a 2-0 lead, Yeo Jia Min defeated Freya Redfearn 21-18, 21-14 to secure the bronze medal.

Top photos via Badminton World Federation Facebook & Yeo Jiamin Instagram

SAF's new Digital & Intelligence Service necessary as cyberspace has become a 'battleground'

Keyboard warriors are now officially a thing.

August 03, 2022, 09:45 AM

Tai Cheong Bakery S'pore selling 4 egg tarts at S$5.70 on August 9, 2022

Yum yum in my tum tum.

August 03, 2022, 09:43 AM

China influencer could face jail for illegally cooking & eating great white shark on live stream

Sharks are classified as a vulnerable species.

August 03, 2022, 03:36 AM

US House Speaker Pelosi lands in Taiwan, despite Chinese threats & warnings

En route to South Korea and Japan.

August 02, 2022, 10:11 PM

Viral 'conversion clinic' on TikTok is actually 'LGBT-friendly' speakeasy on Neil Road

Now you know.

August 02, 2022, 09:01 PM

'Fulfilling learning experience': Actor Christopher Lee on starting his golf apparel brand & new ambassadorship

Lee also shared about being the ambassador for a brand that’s new to him.

August 02, 2022, 08:02 PM

Fans flood Changi Airport T3 waiting for Jackson Wang to arrive

Woh.

August 02, 2022, 07:23 PM

S'pore losing more foreign nurses due to international competition: Rahayu Mahzam

Open borders have resulted in more international competition drawing nurses away from Singapore.

August 02, 2022, 07:12 PM

Taipei Taoyuan International Airport gets bomb threat letter attempting to 'stop Pelosi visit'

Three explosives will be planted at the airport, the letter read.

August 02, 2022, 07:00 PM

24-hour S'pore-JB bus service departs every 45 mins during 11pm-4am period

Low take-up rate initially.

August 02, 2022, 06:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.