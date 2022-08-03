S'pore wins 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze in badminton mixed team event

Singapore won the bronze medal in the badminton mixed team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2, 2022.

Singapore beat England 3-0 in the third place play-off.

This is Singapore's fourth medal at the games.

The previous medals came from table tennis and swimming.

Game 1

Mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan beat Ben Lane and Lauren Smith 21-17, 25-23 to give Singapore the early lead.

Game 2

The next match featured Singapore's badminton darling and world champion Loh Kean Yew, who is world number nine, against 54th-ranked Toby Penty.

The match was tight.

The Englishman took the first set 25-23.

Loh won the second set 21-11.

He then went on to beat Penty 25-23 in the third set.

Game 3

With Singapore in a 2-0 lead, Yeo Jia Min defeated Freya Redfearn 21-18, 21-14 to secure the bronze medal.

