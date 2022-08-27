Back

SIA premium economy passengers rush to grab luggage from overhead compartment while plane still moving

Another passenger can be heard muttering: "All those Singaporeans."

Fiona Tan | August 27, 2022, 09:15 PM

A handful of premium economy passengers on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane apparently had no time to lose.

They attempted to grab their stowed away carry-on luggage from the overhead cabin, all whilst the plane was still moving.

Passengers were apparently Singaporeans

A Stomp reader surnamed Chan was on the Aug. 23 SIA flight from Bangkok to Singapore when he witnessed the mad rush.

The plane was taxiing on the runway at Changi Airport at around 4:15pm when the group of individuals rose from their seats in unison to grab their belongings while everyone else aboard the plane – the cabin crew and passengers – were still seated.

Image screenshot from Stomp/Facebook.

In a clip of the incident, two flight stewardesses can be seen and heard advising the passengers to take a seat several times.

Like falling dominoes, the passengers in the premium economy cabin returned to their seats one by one, save for a man in a blue cap and grey polo t-shirt with stripe.

Shortly before the grey shirt man sat down, a woman in black proceeded to stand up despite the cabin crew's repeated instructions earlier.

Image screenshot from Stomp/Facebook.

Image screenshot from Stomp/Facebook.

"All those Singaporeans," an unknown person in the video muttered.

Separately, Chan told Stomp that the individuals were supposedly Singaporeans.

You can watch the video below:

Top image screenshot from Stomp website and Changi Airport/TikTok

